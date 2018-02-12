3 Make-Ahead Breakfasts for Easy Morning Meals

These easy make-ahead morning meals are packed with protein to fuel your day.
Try this recipe: Spinach-Feta Mini Frittatas
Spinach and feta are a winning combination, and in these mini frittatas, they become a delicious bite-sized breakfast. Pack them in a small plastic bag to take on-the-go.
Ingredients: Avocado oil, shallots, baby spinach, sea salt, black pepper, feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, eggs, plain whole-milk yogurt, oregano
Calories: 226
Try this recipe: Tofu Scramble-Stuffed Peppers
Let the baked peppers cool completely, then cover them and refrigerate. You can easily reheat them in the microwave or toaster oven when you're ready to make this simple dish.
Ingredients: Red bell peppers, avocado oil, onion, broccoli slaw, carrots, hemp seeds, fresh ginger, sea salt, curry powder, ground turmeric, ground cumin, black pepper, chili powder, extra-firm tofu, coconut aminos or tamari, fresh cilantro
Calories: 260
Try this recipe: Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes
Let the pancakes cool completely then save future prep time by wrapping them in plastic and refrigerating or freezing. You can reheat them in a skillet or toaster oven when you're ready to serve.
Ingredients: Coconut flour, arrowroot, lemon zest, fresh lemon juice, baking soda, sea salt, eggs, ricotta cheese, whole milk, pure maple syrup, chia seeds, avocado oil
Calories: 358