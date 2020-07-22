Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When I started working from home in the beginning of quarantine, I found myself on a cereal kick because I finally had time to sit down and eat breakfast in the morning. But one bowl was never enough to keep me full until lunch, so I’d be hungry again in a couple hours.

I realized that my breakfast probably needed more protein to keep me satiated, but I didn’t want to give up the convenience (and taste) of cereal. So when I got an email about a high-protein, low-carb cereal brand that could potentially keep me full for longer, I was immediately intrigued.

After a quick glance at Magic Spoon’s website, I realized I’d been seeing the brand all over Instagram—you really can’t miss its super colorful aesthetic. With over 171,000 followers on the platform, Magic Spoon has a much larger social media following than traditional cereal brands, so it makes sense that its Instagram-worthy cereals had popped up on my explore page. To see if it really lived up to the hype, I decided to give this protein-packed cereal a try.

Sold in cases that include 4 boxes of cereal each, Magic Spoon offers a bunch of different fun flavors. You can choose the variety pack, which includes classic flavors like frosted, cocoa, blueberry, and fruity, or opt for a single flavor if you know exactly what you want. There’s also the Nutty pack, which features two boxes each of the brand’s newest offerings: honey nut and peanut butter.

What I thought of Magic Spoon cereal

I went for the Nutty option, and as soon as my package arrived, I poured myself a bowl as an afternoon snack. I was worried it would taste like cardboard, but I was pleasantly surprised by how delicious it was. It reminded me of regular cereal, only a bit crunchier, which was a plus for me because I hate when cereal gets too soggy. Plus, it tasted sweet enough to satisfy my sugary cereal cravings without being too overpowering. And unlike some other “healthy” protein-packed snacks, Magic Spoon didn’t leave a bad aftertaste in my mouth.

But the real test was seeing if it would keep me full from breakfast to lunch. Around 9 a.m. the next morning, I had about two servings (one is technically 3/4 cup) with unsweetened vanilla almond milk and a sliced banana before carrying on with work for the day. After two hours, I was expecting to feel hunger, which is what happens shortly after I eat a regular bowl of cereal. But I was impressed to discover that I didn’t feel any hunger pangs until after 1 p.m.

I also love the whimsical boxes. Each one has a fun character on the front and a maze on the back, which is great if you’re the type of person who likes to read packages while you eat. It brought back nostalgic childhood memories of having cereal for breakfast before heading to the bus stop for school.

Image zoom Magic Spoon

Is Magic Spoon cereal actually healthy?

When you look at a box of Magic Spoon cereal, you’ll see a ton of buzzwords like high-protein, keto-friendly, gluten-free, and more. While the nutrition facts vary slightly by flavor, most have 110 calories, 11 grams of protein, 10 grams of carbs, 4.5 grams of fat, and 0 grams of sugar per 3/4 cup serving. To find out if the cereal was actually as healthy as its nutrition label seems, I tapped Makayla Meixner, MS, RDN, and the principal dietitian at GreenChoice.

According to Meixner, Magic Spoon’s high protein amount is great because it will help keep you fuller for longer. “Not only is protein important at breakfast to ‘break the fast’ and supply your body with much-needed amino acids, but it’s also beneficial to spread your protein intake out throughout the day to maintain muscle mass,” she adds.

And then there’s its low sugar content. “Traditional cereals often contain high amounts of added sugar,” notes Meixner. “As excessive added sugar intake may contribute to obesity and chronic diseases, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends limiting added sugar intake to less than 10% [of your] daily calories.”

Most flavors of Magic Spoon contain 0 grams of sugar per serving, while a serving of Frosted Flakes cereal, in comparison, has 14 grams of added sugar. Magic Spoon gets its sweetness from a blend of allulose, monk fruit extract, and steviol glycosides, which “provide sweetness with little to no calories or carbs,” according to Meixner.

But there’s one downside to grain-free cereal: “While its macro makeup may be preferable for those following a low-carb or ketogenic diet, its micronutrient (vitamin and minerals) makeup does not stack up to other grain-based cereals,” says Meixner. However, you’re not completely out of luck if you still want it for breakfast.

“To help supply some nutrients Magic Spoon is lacking, you can top the cereal with your favorite nuts and seeds,” she says. “Nuts and seeds contain little to no carbs and varying amounts of selenium, zinc, iron, and several other beneficial nutrients. Also, some plant-based milks—such as soy milk—contain iron, and unsweetened varieties typically contain fewer carbs than cow’s milk per serving.”

Cost is another factor to keep in mind. Since it’s a direct-to-consumer brand, Magic Spoon is only available to purchase on its website, and at $39 for 4 boxes, it’s certainly not as cheap as your run-of-the-mill cereal. But the brand regularly compares its cereal to protein bars and shakes, which makes the price of $1.39 per serving seem much more reasonable. If you’re looking to save, you can get 10% off of your order by choosing the subscribe and save option. This brings the price per case down to $35, plus free shipping. (Don’t worry, you can cancel it at any time.)

While Magic Spoon won’t be the only food I eat for breakfast from now on, I know that I’ll be reaching for it whenever I’m craving a bowl of cereal or feeling too lazy to cook in the morning. And since it tastes amazing and actually keeps me feeling full, I can’t imagine myself ever going back to regular store-bought cereal again.

Image zoom Magic Spoon