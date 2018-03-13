9 Low-Carb Recipes People Are Loving on Pinterest

If you've bid farewell to bread and pasta because of health concerns, you're not alone. Whether you're dealing with celiac disease or want to lower your intake of added sugar, finding delicious low-carbohydrate recipes is a must. The growing demand for low-carb menu options has inspired food bloggers to develop recipes that swap out carbs—yet never miss out on quality and taste. Read on for 9 recipes that people are pinning, sharing, and whipping up in their own kitchens.

Protein Waffles

Start your day with these easy-to-make, gluten-free waffles from Kim’s Cravings. Topped with syrup or a drizzle of almond butter and a handful of berries, this dish is low in carbs, protein-packed, and delicious.

Ground Turkey Hash With Squash and Peppers

For a savory breakfast option, consider this Paleo-friendly and Whole30-compliant turkey hash with squash and peppers. Our Salty Kitchen’s tasty meal is best served underneath a simple fried egg.

Zucchini Pizza Boats

These pizza snacks from Gimme Delicious Food are culinary dreamboats if you want fewer carbs and tons of flavor. Keep it classic with cheese and oregano or add a few extra toppings for even more variety.

Cauliflower Mash

This side dish is in a league of its own. Deemed “The Best Cauliflower Mash Ever” by its creator, Sonia of The Healthy Foodie, it provides the comfort of mashed potatoes without the high carb count.

Taco Stuffed Avocados

Taco Tuesdays will never be the same, thanks to House of Yumm’s low-carb adaptation. Swapping tortillas with half of an avocado, these keto-friendly tacos are loaded with all the spice and texture of the real thing.

Asian Zucchini Noodles

Satisfy your takeout craving and get a serving of veggies with this zucchini noodle recipe from Gimme Delicious Food. Even better, it takes just 10 minutes to whip them up.

Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala

Making the beloved Indian dish has never been easier with this recipe from Savory Tooth. While it looks like the meal you order at your go-to Indian spot, the low-carb substitute is riced cauliflower.

Peanut Butter Chocolate No Bake Cookies

Is there a more perfect union than chocolate and peanut butter? Didn't think so. Try out these no-oven-required chocolate peanut butter cookies, courtesy of Wholesome Yum.

Raspberry No Bake Cheesecake

Another hassle-free dessert, My Life Cookbook’s Raspberry No Bake Cheesecake, is surprisingly low in carbohydrates, thanks to the low-carb nuts (walnuts and pecans) and a low-carb fruit (raspberries). It's a gorgeous-looking sweet treat too, thanks to the colorful berries stacked at the top of adorable glass jars.