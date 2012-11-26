Holiday Sweets: Low-Calorie Sugar Cookies

Tina Haupert
November 26, 2012

Baking during the holiday season is one of my favorite activities this time of year. Sugar cookies in particular are one treat I look forward to all year long, but many are loaded with calories and fat. Some holiday sugar cookies have close to 200 calories each! Enjoying a couple of them won't affect my healthy habits, but enjoying one too many can really add up. Here's a lower calorie sugar cookie recipe that keeps the sweet treat's delicious taste while lowering calories and fat. Each cookie has only 65 calories!

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour

  • 1/2 tsp. baking powder

  • 1/4 tsp. salt

  • 2 tsp. vanilla extract

  • 1/2 cup sugar

  • 3 tbsp. butter, softened

  • 1/4 cup almond milk

  • 1 egg

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  2. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well until batter is blended evenly.

  3. Roll batter into 1-inch balls and place on a greased baking sheet.

  4. Bake cookies for approximately 15-18 minutes.

  5. Remove cookies from baking sheet and allow to cool on wire rack.

Makes 18 cookies 
