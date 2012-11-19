Lower-Calorie Coffee Shop Holiday Drinks



It's that time of year again when Starbucks breaks out their festive red cups to hold their fancy (and fun) holiday beverages, which taste decadent and can totally wreck your diet if you're not careful. Sure, a grande Cappuccino with nonfat milk has 80 calories, but that's no fun. Here are four seasonal drinks, all grande (medium) size, which won't destroy your healthy habits.

Instead of a Creme Brulee Latte with whipped cream (430 calories), try a Creme Brulee Americano (180 calories). A Creme Brulee Americano is espresso mixed with hot water and caramel Brulee sauce, so nixing the whipped cream and 2% milk from this drink cuts calories and fat without reducing holiday cheer. This drink recipe works with other seasonal favorites, so try a Pumpkin Spice Americano or Gingerbread Americano for fewer calories, but all the fun!

Instead of a Caramel Macchiato (240 calories), try a Skinny Caramel Macchiato (140 calories). The "skinny" version has the same rich and creamy taste as the original, but with fewer calories. It uses sugar-free vanilla syrup, steamed nonfat milk, espresso, and topped with foam and a buttery caramel drizzle.

Instead of an Eggnog Latte (460 calories), try an Eggnog Misto (220 calories). A misto is made with no-calorie coffee and steamed milk, so an Eggnog Misto is just coffee with steamed eggnog. Using less eggnog in this drink reduces calories and fat, but the rich, full-bodied flavor stays the same.

Instead of a Peppermint Mocha (410 calories), try a Skinny Peppermint Mocha (130 calories). A Peppermint Mocha sure is a decadent holiday treat, but the "skinny" version slashes calories, fat, and sugar by using sugar-free bittersweet mocha sauce and sugar-free peppermint syrup.

Read more: Check out my daily food and fitness blog, Carrots 'N' Cake.