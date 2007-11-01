Holiday Brunch: Low-Cal Citrus Treat

This recipe for Morning Sundials can be prepped the night before. Just cut the grapefruit sections into one bowl and the orange sections into another. Cover both with plastic wrap, and store in the refrigerator overnight.

Prep: 10 minutes

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

5 pink grapefruit

5 oranges

1 (17.6-ounce) carton plain, fat-free

Greek-style yogurt

1/4 cup low-fat granola

Instructions:

1. Using a sharp knife, completely remove the outer skin and white pith of the grapefruit. Hold the grapefruit over a bowl, and cut out the sections, letting them fall into the bowl. Cut the orange sections into a separate bowl.

2. On each of 8 (8-inch) dessert plates, arrange 6 grapefruit sections and 6 orange sections in an alternating pattern around plate.

3. Spoon 1/4 cup yogurt onto the center of each grapefruit-orange arrangement, and sprinkle each with 1/2 tablespoon granola. Serve.

Nutrition:

Calories 130 (2.9% from fat); Fat 0g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 1mg; Protein 6g; Carbohydrate 30g; Sugars 12g; Fiber 4g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 46mg; Calcium 145mg

Recipes adapted from Sarabeth Levine

Edited by Frances Largeman-Roth