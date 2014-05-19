Low-Cal Chocolate Peanut Butter Pudding

Pudding without a boxed mix? Yes -- and it's simpler than you might think.

Registered dietician and busy mom Sally Kuzemchak was looking to whip up an easy, tantalizing dessert thatâs super simple to prepare and delish enough for her children to instantly adore. And while luscious chocolate pudding alone does the trick, a generous serving of peanut butter made this classic treat all the more decadent.

âNever mind boxed pudding mix and its long list of ingredients,â Kuzemchak says. âThis one cooks up in just about the same time. My kids licked the bowl clean.â

âAnd when I confessed that Iâd used one of the leftover chocolate Easter bunnies without their permission, they didnât even care,â she adds.

Featuring cocoa, low-fat milk, and milk chocolate, Kuzemchakâs pudding packs just 235 calories a serving and garnered the coveted Cooking Light stamp of approval.

Kuzemchak adds dry-roasted nuts and ripe banana slices to make the pudding smoother, richer, and sweeter without adding extra sugar.

Be warned though, you may just never look at at those boxed mixes the same way again.

Ingredients:Â



1/3 cup granulated sugar

2 Tbsps. cornstarch

2 Tbsps. Dutch process cocoa

1 1/2 cup half-and-half

2 oz. milk chocolate, finely chopped

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1 Tbsp. chopped unsalted, dry-roasted peanuts

12 banana slices (optional)

Instructions:Â



Combine sugar, cornstarch, and cocoa in a medium saucepan; stir with a whisk. Add milk and half-and-half, stirring with a whisk. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook 1 minute or until thick and bubbly, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Add chocolate and peanut butter, stirring until smooth. Spoon pudding into each of 6 bowls. Top each serving with peanuts. Garnish with banana slices, if desired.

Recipe adapted from "Cooking Light Dinnertime Survival Guide: Feed Your Family. Save Your Sanity." by Sally Kuzemchak.

This article originally appeared on Fox News Magazine