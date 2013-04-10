Love the Dessert Banana Fosters? Try This Smoothie Recipe

Bananas cooked in dark brown sugar, butter, rum, and cinnamon, served over ice cream with pecans... sounds absolutely delicious, right?

Tina Haupert
April 10, 2013

Bananas cooked in dark brown sugar, butter, rum, and cinnamon, served over ice cream with pecans... sounds absolutely delicious, right?

Obviously, Bananas Foster is quite a decadent dessert, but like any tasty treat, it's not low in calories or friendly on the waistline. Instead of missing out on this classic dessert, try a lighter, smoothie version.

It's almost as amazing as the real thing!

Ingredients:

  • 1 frozen banana

  • 1 cup almond milk

  • 1 scoop (approximately 27g) vanilla protein powder

  • 6-8 pecans

  • 2 tsp brown sugar

  • 1/2 tsp rum extract

  • 1/4 tsp vanilla extract

Directions: Combine ingredients in a blender until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately.

Makes 1 serving

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.

Read more:

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up