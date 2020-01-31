Not Willing to Go Meatless? Try These 6 Healthy Dinners With a Little Less Meat
Mostly Meatless Bolognese
A little sausage goes a long way—and adds a spicy, savory note to this plant-packed sauce.
Ingredients: olive oil, spicy Italian turkey sausage, cremini mushrooms, sweet potato, carrots, parsnips, yellow onion, garlic cloves, basil leaves, tomato paste, crushed red pepper, crushed tomatoes, kosher salt, black pepper, whole-grain spaghetti, Parmesan cheese
Calories: 497
Farro Risotto with Crisped Prosciutto
Asparagus gives this dish a light and springy snap. Just one slice of prosciutto atop of each serving proves that meat doesn't need to be center stage.
Ingredients: chicken stock, olive oil, chopped leeks, fresh thyme, garlic cloves, sunflower seeds, farro, dry white wine, kosher salt, fresh asparagus, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, prosciutto, fresh chives
Calories: 354
Steakhouse Salad
What better way to up the fiber content for the carnivores in your life. It’s all the best parts of a steakhouse meal—succulent beef, fresh spinach, and crispy potatoes—in salad form.
Ingredients: red potatoes, canola oil, black pepper, kosher salt, beef tenderloin filet, cremini mushrooms, garlic cloves, Worcestershire sauce, cherry tomatoes, low-fat buttermilk, apple cider vinegar, blue cheese, spinach
Calories: 310
Italian Wedding Soup
Turkey meatballs add lots of flavor to this hearty, classic soup. The secret to the rich, savory flavor is poaching the meatballs directly in the broth.
Ingredients: ground turkey, breadcrumbs, oregano, olive oil, yellow onion, celery, carrots, chicken stock, Parmesan cheese rind, kosher salt, couscous, zucchini, yellow squash, spinach, parsley, Parmesan cheese
Calories: 406
Sweet-and-Sour Cauliflower with Chicken
All the flavor of takeout but with fresher veggies and nothing fried. Make it a little lighter by swapping in some of the chicken for cauliflower.
Ingredients: brown rice, ketchup, soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey, cornstarch, cauliflower florets, canola oil, chicken breasts, red bell pepper, snow peas, scallions, sesame seeds
Calories: 404
Greek Lamb Flatbreads
Shifting the ratio of veggies to meat makes this a healthier version of your favorite Greek sandwich.
Ingredients: red onion, ground lamb, ground cumin, kosher salt, whole-wheat pizza dough, all-purpose flour, cooking spray, Greek yogurt, lemon, fresh mint, extra-virgin olive oil, crushed red pepper, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers
Calories: 510