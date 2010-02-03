Healthy Cooking on the Cheap: Lemon Brown-Sugar Chicken, Quick Weeknight Quiche, and More

The menu this week makes me excited because it's filled with my very favorite dinners. I love how flavorful these three dishes are—and I particularly love that they make such tasty leftovers for lunch the next day. The quiche will be a sure hit with kids and a great way to sneak in some broccoli, while the lemon brown-sugar chicken is a classic and pairs perfectly with steamed brown rice and a sweet potato. I make an effort to eat vegetarian one night a week, and the Asian stir-fry is perfect for that. And I promise, even meat lovers won't be able to resist the lure of sweet pineapple chunks and crunchy cashews.

Grocery list:

1 unbaked pie shell

1/2 lb. sliced Monterey jack cheese

Eggs

Bacon

Milk (skim or 2%)

Broccoli

Canadian bacon

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast

1 cup fresh lemon juice

2 lemons

Pint of chicken stock

1 cup quinoa

1 1/2 cups water

1/2 cup raw cashews

4 scallions

4 cloves garlic

1 red hot pepper

1 piece of fresh ginger

1 package frozen edamame

Fresh basil leaves

Fresh mint

1 pineapple

2 limes

Pantry items:

Dash of soy sauce

2 tbsp sesame oil

Paprika

Onion flakes

Tamari

Rice wine vinegar

Lemon Brown-Sugar Chicken

Serves 4

Hands down, my favorite chicken recipe. This is so easy and so incredibly tasty. Plus, leftovers make a killer sandwich or are awesome shredded over a big salad.

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast

1 cup fresh lemon juice

1 cup flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp paprika

1 tbsp grated lemon zest

2 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp chicken stock

2 tbsp canola oil

1. Combine the chicken and the lemon juice and marinate in the fridge for 30 minutes and up to overnight.

2. Drain the chicken. Set aside. Fill a plastic bag with the flour, salt, paprika, and a dash of pepper. Shake well. Add the chicken and shake well to coat completely.

3. Heat the canola oil in a large skillet (preferably cast iron). Add the chicken and cook for about 10 minutes or until browned. Take the chicken out of the pan, deglaze with the stock and then return the chicken to the pan and follow step 4.

4. Sprinkle the zest and brown sugar over the chicken and transfer it to the oven to finish baking for about half an hour or until the chicken has cooked through completely.

Pineapple-Cashew-Quinoa Stir-Fry

Serves 4

This healthy one-dish meal is full of different flavors, and I find that the pineapple adds the perfect touch of sweetness. Save money by just buying a whole pineapple and coring it yourself rather than buying the pre-sliced fruit. Use extra pineapple in the morning in your yogurt or as a dessert in a school lunch.

1 cup quinoa

3 cups water

Dash of soy sauce

1/2 cup raw cashews

2 tbsp toasted sesame oil

4 scallions, thinly sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 red hot pepper, minced

1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

1 cup cooked edamame

Big handful basil leaves, chopped or torn

2 tbsp fresh mint, chopped

2 cups fresh pineapple, cut into bite-size chunks

3 tbsp tamari

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

Lime wedges for garnish

1. Make the quinoa: In a small saucepan, combine the quinoa, water, and soy sauce. Cover and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat at simmer for about 15 minutes until all the liquid is gone. Set aside.

2. Toast the cashews in a nonstick skillet on medium for about 4–5 minutes. Remove and set aside.

3. Raise up the heat a little and add the sesame oil, scallions, and garlic. Then add the ginger and sliced hot pepper. After about 30 seconds, add the edamame. Cook for about 3 minutes.

4. Add the basil and mint, cook for a minute, then add the pineapple, cashews, and quinoa.

5. Add in a measuring cup together the soy sauce, vinegar and water. Pour over the quinoa mixture and stir to incorporate completely. Stir-fry for about 10 more minutes until the quinoa is very hot!

6. Serve with lime wedges.

Quick Quiche Lorraine

Makes 1 quiche

While this recipe is on the richer side, it is just so good and freezes beautifully, making for super-easy weeknights when you just don't have time to cook. Because it's so rich, one slice satisfies perfectly and is wonderful when paired with fresh fruit or a simple green salad.

1 unbaked pie shell

1/2 lb. sliced Monterey jack cheese

1 tbsp onion flakes

3 slightly beaten eggs

6 slices bacon, cooked until crisp and crumbled

1 cup skim or low-fat milk

1/2 tsp salt

Dash of pepper

2 cups cooked broccoli florets

4 slices Canadian bacon, chopped

1. Preheat oven to 350°.

2. In a greased pie dish, lay out piecrust. Cover piecrust with overlapping slices of sliced cheese.

3. Sprinkle broccoli and onion powder over cheese.

4. In a medium bowl, combine eggs, bacon, milk, salt, and pepper. Pour over cheese and bake for 55 minutes.

