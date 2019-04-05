5 Plant-Based Recipes for Spring
Vegan Maple Walnut Scones
Try this recipe: Vegan Maple Walnut Scones
When baking vegan, palm shortening is a great substitute for butter. And maple syrup makes for a tasty natural sweetener.
Ingredients: palm shortening, rolled oats, whole-wheat pastry flour, all-purpose flour, cane sugar, baking powder, sea salt, almond milk, maple syrup, walnuts
Lemony Carrot Soup
Try this recipe: Lemony Carrot Soup
Pureed carrots are sweet and creamy, while the dill, lemon and fennel lend savory notes that make this soup all-around satisfying.
Ingredients: carrots, onions, fennel seed, vegetable stock, fresh dill, sea salt, black pepper, fennel, fresh lemon juice, lemon zest, extra-virgin olive oil
Gluten-Free Whole-Grain Vegan Brownies
Try this recipe: Gluten-Free Whole-Grain Vegan Brownies
These buckwheat brownies are both fudgy and crisp at the edges. If you don't have turbinado sugar on hand, you can sub in coconut sugar.
Ingredients: sunflower oil, flax meal, soy milk, turbinado sugar, maple syrup, vanilla extract, gluten-free oat flour, buckwheat flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, sea salt, chocolate chips
Sweet Potato, Kale, and Parsley Pesto Pizza
Try this recipe: Sweet Potato, Kale, and Parsley Pesto Pizza
In this yummy pizza, pesto takes the place of your run-of-the-mill pizza sauce.
Ingredients: whole-grain pizza dough, sweet potatoes, garlic, cinnamon, sea salt, black pepper, parsley, cashews, extra-virgin olive oil, nutritional yeast, all-purpose flour, kale, fontina cheese, red bell peppers
Ginger Almond Broccoli Salad
Try this recipe: Ginger Almond Broccoli Salad
A plate of crisp fresh veggies drizzled in this rich, aromatic dressing is the perfect way to get into the springtime mentality.
Ingredients: broccoli florets, carrots, bok choy, red radish. almond butter, lime, honey, sesame oil, fresh ginger, fresh garlic, sea salt, cayenne pepper, fresh cilantro