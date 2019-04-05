5 Plant-Based Recipes for Spring

By Jeremy Rock Smith
Updated April 05, 2019
Even if you can’t spend time at the world-famous Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health, you can still eat like you’re there with these fresh, plant-based recipes from The Kripalu Kitchen Cookbook.
Vegan Maple Walnut Scones

The Kripalu Kitchen Cookbook

Try this recipe: Vegan Maple Walnut Scones

When baking vegan, palm shortening is a great substitute for butter. And maple syrup makes for a tasty natural sweetener.

Ingredients: palm shortening, rolled oats, whole-wheat pastry flour, all­-purpose flour, cane sugar, baking powder, sea salt, almond milk, maple syrup, walnuts

Lemony Carrot Soup

The Kripalu Kitchen Cookbook

Try this recipe: Lemony Carrot Soup

Pureed carrots are sweet and creamy, while the dill, lemon and fennel lend savory notes that make this soup all-around satisfying.

Ingredients: carrots, onions, fennel seed, vegetable stock, fresh dill, sea salt, black pepper, fennel, fresh lemon juice, lemon zest, extra-­virgin olive oil

Gluten-Free Whole-Grain Vegan Brownies

The Kripalu Kitchen Cookbook

Try this recipe: Gluten-Free Whole-Grain Vegan Brownies

These buckwheat brownies are both fudgy and crisp at the edges. If you don't have turbinado sugar on hand, you can sub in coconut sugar. 

Ingredients: sunflower oil, flax meal, soy milk, turbinado sugar, maple syrup, vanilla extract, gluten-free oat flour, buckwheat flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, sea salt, chocolate chips

Sweet Potato, Kale, and Parsley Pesto Pizza

The Kripalu Kitchen Cookbook

Try this recipe: Sweet Potato, Kale, and Parsley Pesto Pizza

In this yummy pizza, pesto takes the place of your run-of-the-mill pizza sauce.

Ingredients: whole-grain pizza dough, sweet potatoes, garlic, cinnamon, sea salt, black pepper, parsley, cashews, extra-­virgin olive oil, nutritional yeast, all­-purpose flour, kale, fontina cheese, red bell peppers

Ginger Almond Broccoli Salad

The Kripalu Kitchen Cookbook

Try this recipe: Ginger Almond Broccoli Salad

A plate of crisp fresh veggies drizzled in this rich, aromatic dressing is the perfect way to get into the springtime mentality.

Ingredients: broccoli florets, carrots, bok choy, red radish. almond butter, lime, honey, sesame oil, fresh ginger, fresh garlic, sea salt, cayenne pepper, fresh cilantro

