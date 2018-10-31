Here’s How to Make an Old Fashioned With Kombucha

The old fashioned is one of the most classic cocktails out there. If you’re a whiskey lover, you can’t go wrong when ordering this drink, which traditionally features bitters, a sugar cube, and an orange twist. We know what you’re thinking: Old fashioned? But my life is as progressive as they come. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a modern twist on the age-old drink.

Now, you can add gut-friendly kombucha to your cocktail to give it the new and exciting element you need to make it your favorite. You can also swap in lemon- or orange-flavored kombucha for the ginger sip the recipe suggests. Stir it up at home and you’ve got a cocktail that’s practically a health food… at least, that’s what we’re telling ourselves.

