7 Keto Thanksgiving Sides for the Perfect Low-Carb Holiday

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and while you know what your main course will be (turkey, obviously), your side dishes are probably still TBD. For keto dieters, traditional carb-heavy options like mashed potatoes are out of the question. But some superstar food bloggers have figured out ways to make Turkey Day's go-to sides keto-friendly. Here are seven of the most delicious Thanksgiving side dishes keto lovers can happily dig into.

Cauliflower stuffing

Turkey might be the star of the show, but in our opinion, stuffing is the real reason to show up for Thanksgiving dinner every year. This recipe by Food Faith Fitness is guaranteed to be a crowd favorite.

Garlic and parmesan mushrooms

We know mushrooms aren’t a traditional Thanksgiving dish, but after you try this recipe by Jo Cooks, your meal won’t feel complete without them. Garlic and parmesan are the perfect complements to their natural flavor.

Bacon parmesan green beans

All keto dieters know that adding bacon to any recipe automatically makes the end product 10 times better, and that holds true for this irresistible recipe by Six Sisters Stuff. It's exactly the upgrade this classic side needed.

Cheesy garlic Brussels sprouts bake

Brussels sprouts can be a hard sell, but with this cheesy recipe by Apple of My Eye, they’ll suddenly become the dish everyone wants seconds of.

Mashed cauliflower

Potatoes are the one Thanksgiving staple strictly off limits for keto enthusiasts, which is why Fat For Weight Loss made this take on the classic dish. It tastes equally creamy and starchy but uses low-carb cauliflower instead.

Cauliflower risotto with mushrooms

You’re probably thinking, Risotto? How can that be low carb?’ We know, it sounds too good to be true. But thanks to All Day I Dream About Food, you can make a keto-friendly version of this rich, comfort-food rice dish.

Cheesy garlic roasted asparagus

Roasted asparagus is delicious on its own, but laden with melted mozzarella cheese, this veggie tastes heavenly. That’s what this recipe by Cafe Delites calls for, and we must say, it’s out of this world.

