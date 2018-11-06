Navigating the holidays when you’re on a diet can be tricky, especially if you’ve gone keto. We get that you don't need more stress on Turkey Day, which is why we’ve gathered the best keto-friendly recipes for all of your favorite Thanksgiving staples. These dishes are so delicious, no one will ever know they're low carb.

RELATED: 13 Keto Pumpkin Dessert Recipes for Fall

Citrus and herb butter roasted turkey

They call it Turkey Day for a reason—it's the centerpiece of your meal, the one dish you really want everyone at the table to love. Luckily, you can’t go wrong with this recipe by The Suburban Soapbox. It's one of the easiest we've come across; no brining necessary.

Gravy

Think it’s impossible to make gravy with its signature thick, creamy texture when you’re doing without carb-heavy flour and other thickeners? This rich and creamy keto recipe by KetoDiet has you covered.

Dinner rolls

Believe it or not, it is possible to make keto-approved bread that tastes even better than the carb-heavy stuff you grew up with, and this recipe by Beauty and the Foodie is proof.

Bacon parmesan green beans

Adding bacon to anything automatically makes it 10 times more tasty, which is why we can’t believe we didn’t think of adding it to green beans sooner. This recipe by Six Sisters’ Stuff will have everyone at the table reaching for seconds.

Sweet potato casserole

Okay, it’s no secret potatoes are off limits when you’re on keto, which is why Wholesome Yum made this to-die-for casserole that uses butternut squash and cauliflower to perfectly mimic that delicious sweet potato taste.

Garlic mashed cauliflower

We know what you’re thinking: There’s no way cauliflower tastes the same as mashed potatoes. Usually we would agree, but this recipe by The Cookie Rookie will seriously prove you wrong. Its creamy deliciousness is beyond compare.

Cranberry sauce

No Thanksgiving table would be complete without cranberry sauce. You can whip up this sugar-free recipe by Wholesome Yum in just 10 minutes, making it the easiest thing you’ll cook this Turkey Day.

Cauliflower stuffing

Move over bread cubes, there’s a new low-carb stuffing base in town. Using cauliflower instead of bread is the perfect way to make your favorite side keto-friendly. Food Faith Fitness's recipe will show you exactly how to get the same delicious flavor.

Cheesy Brussels sprouts with bacon

Brussels sprouts get a bad rap, but this recipe by The Chunky Chef is changing that. After just one bite of these cheesy sprouts with bacon, you’ll be adding it to your favorite veggie list.

Pumpkin cheesecake

The only thing better than pumpkin pie? Taking that irresistible seasonal flavor and putting it in a cheesecake. This recipe by Wholesome Yum will be the star of the show this Thanksgiving. Warning: Be prepared for everyone to beg you to make it again next year.

Candied pecan pumpkin ice cream

Not everyone is a fan of pie, which is why there are other equally tasty ways to get your pumpkin fix. Simply So Healthy's version uses pecans to give you the crunchiness of pie but adds ice cream for a melt-in-your-mouth texture.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter