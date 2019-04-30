8 Keto Tacos and Recipes You Need for Cinco De Mayo

There's nothing like celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a margarita in hand and a belly full of guac and chips. But if you're on the keto diet, resisting those chips can be a bit of a struggle. Good thing so many other Mexican dishes are keto-approved, so you have lots of delicious options. Check out these festive, low-carb recipes perfect for Cinco de Mayo.

RELATED: This Keto Margarita Recipe Is Exactly What You Need for Cinco de Mayo

Keto nachos

Instead of traditional tortilla chips in these nachos, Home Made Interesting substituted sliced peppers. This dish is packed with healthy protein and veggies.

Mexican chicken crust keto pizza

Mexican pizza was a lunchtime favorite when you were growing up. Now this school cafeteria special is all grown up and keto-approved. Instead of using dough for the base, The Culinary Lion swapped in chicken.

Zucchini burrito boats

Eating a burrito can be a doughy, sloppy mess...but not if your burrito comes in a zucchini boat. This recipe from Simple. Tasty. Good shows you how to make them.

RELATED: Keto vs. Mediterranean: Which Diet Is Really Better for You?

Keto taco shells

Hard-shell tacos just scores a keto upgrade from Happy Mothering. The secret ingredient? Cheese, plus homemade jalapeno cilantro sauce.

Chicken fajita lettuce wraps

These chicken fajita lettuce wraps by Life Made Sweeter are packed with flavor and only have 12 carbs each. The best part is, you can make them in 30 minutes.

Keto taco soup

The south of the border spices and fixings in this dish, by the Aussie Keto Queen, will make your mouth sing.



Instant pot spicy Mexican beef

This instant pot spicy Mexican beef by Yellow Bliss Road is the perfect dish for a big Cinco de Mayo party. The shredded Mexican beef is delicious solo, but feel free to add all your favorite toppings.

RELATED: 8 Keto Lunch Ideas That Make a Low-Carb Diet Easier

Keto tortilla chips

You can’t celebrate Cinco de Mayo without chips and guacamole—and you don’t have to thanks to these keto tortilla chips by Live Well Corner; they're made with cheese and almond flour.