9 Keto Soup Recipes for Clean Eating

As we get closer to winter, we find ourselves looking for any way to stay warm and toasty. You might not have the option of sitting in front of a fireplace at work (we’re down to trade lives if you do), but you can definitely manage the next best thing: a piping hot bowl of soup at lunch or dinner. That goes for keto followers, too. If you’re a keto lover, these high-fat, low-carb soup recipes—from broccoli and cheese to creamy cauliflower—will warm your belly.

RELATED: 13 Keto Pumpkin Dessert Recipes for Fall

Broccoli and cheese soup

Inspired by Panera Bread’s famous broccoli cheddar soup, this dish by Savory Tooth is the creamy comfort food to get you through the cold months. Feeling lazy? Make it a no-chop recipe by using a container of mirepoix and pre-cut broccoli florets.

Hamburger soup

This recipe by Healthful Pursuit treats your palate to the taste of a summer cookout when the weather is keeping you cooped up inside.

Creamy cauliflower soup

Can’t decide whether you like your soup chunky or smooth? Neither can My Food Story, which is why this recipe strikes the perfect balance of both. It has a creamy base, but you’ll still find some small chowder-like chunks to bite into.

Pumpkin soup

This recipe by Ruled.me takes all of your favorite fall flavors to create one mouthwatering bowl of deliciousness. Tasty pumpkin combined with notes of nutmeg and cinnamon makes for a to-die-for dish.

Vegetable soup

This recipe by Brooke Lark is very fittingly named I Heart Veggies Soup. The flavorful combo of cauliflower, zucchini, carrots, and spinach adds up to a hearty but healthy meal.

Chicken soup

This isn’t chicken soup like mom used to make—it's even better. (Shh, don't tell.) Created by Low Carb Maven, a steamy bowl will ease you through a sick day or keep you from shivering when your office lunchroom is freezing.

Tomato soup

Nothing tastes like childhood quite like good old tomato soup. This recipe by I Breathe I’m Hungry adds pesto, giving the traditional dish a delicious twist.

Mushroom soup

Ready in just 30 minutes, this dish by A Spicy Perspective has a rich and silky mushroom base, plus hearty chunks of chicken and more mushrooms. If you’re craving that umami essence you get from fungi, this is the recipe for you.

Taco soup

Tortillas aren’t a keto lover’s best friend, which is why Wholesome Yum created this recipe—which lets you enjoy the spicy flavors of our southern neighbor without packing on the carbs. With only five ingredients, soup really doesn’t get any easier.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter