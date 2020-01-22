Courtesy of bloggers

When you think of snacks, high-carb products like cookies and chips probably come to mind. So what's a keto follower supposed to do when hunger strikes between meals? Look to keto bloggers across the internet who share their own snack recipes that adhere to the keto diet's low-carb, high fat guidelines. Take a look at our favorite creative keto snack ideas next time you're craving a midday (or late night) bite.

Keto Cucumber Cream Cheese Bites

These pretty bites by Patrick Maese pack a punch. ‘Nduja, or spreadable prosciutto, adds extra spice and flavor to this refreshing yet filling snack.

Keto Garlic Bread Pizza Dip

This dish from This Mom’s Menu is the ultimate indulgent snack or party appetizer. The garlic bread bites are made with an almond flour and cream cheese-based mix, which is perfectly keto-friendly.

Keto Oven Baked Zucchini Fries

McDonald’s potato fries are off-limits for keto dieters, you can still get your fry fix with these oven-baked zucchini fries from Green and Keto. They're made with almond flour and parmesan cheese, which honestly sounds better anyway.

Keto Cheese Chips

These keto cheese chips from How 2 Do Keto take less than 10 minutes to make. This recipe uses oven-baked cheese to obtain the same crunchy texture of a classic potato chip—along with 17 grams of filling protein per serving.

Keto Deviled Eggs

Eggs are the perfect protein-packed keto-friendly snack or party appetizer, and this deviled egg recipe from Amanda’s Cookin’ gets its flavor from simple staples like mayonnaise and mustard,

Keto Grilled Asparagus Wrapped in Prosciutto

This prosciutto-wrapped asparagus recipe from Cook Eat Paleo offers big flavor plus fiber and protein. You can whip these up in less than 15 minutes and keep a pile on hand, so you’ll be covered when your cravings hit.

Easy Keto Protein Balls

When you're always busy, you don't have time to prep yourself an energizing snack. These no-bake protein balls from Joy Filled Eats are your answer. This recipe uses peanut butter and almond flour to create a low-carb, high-protein base, and a hint of cinnamon adds a pop of flavor. Pack a few of these in your bag, and you'll be set for the day.

