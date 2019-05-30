The Fourth of July is a great excuse to bring friends together for a cookout or pool party. And thanks to our favorite keto-diet food bloggers, your guests can feast on easy, delicious, keto-friendly foods while watching fireworks under the stars. Here are our top picks—all appropriately red, white, and blue.

Fourth of July Summer Berry Trifle

Blueberries and strawberries are keto fan favorites, and this Fourth of July berry trifle by Diet Doctor overflows with them. Layers of whipped heavy cream complete this patriotic, keto-approved dessert.

RELATED: 4 Low-Calorie Cocktail Ideas for July 4th

Fourth of July Fireworks Cheese Stick Snack

Nothing says Fourth of July like fireworks, and these sparkler-like cheese sticks make the perfect fireworks viewing snack. Created by The DIY Lighthouse, they're almost too cute to eat.

Keto Lemon Blueberry Muffins

Made with almond flour and eggs, this lemon blueberry muffin by The Big Man’s World is totally keto and super yummy. Even better, the recipe only requires 25 minutes of prep and bake time.

Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Salad

Who said salads have to be green? This tri-color friut plate by South Your Mouth is made with cream cheese filling, strawberries, and blueberries.

Keto Corn Dog Muffins

These keto corn dogs by Ketofied Sisters are the perfect low-carb, guilt-free alternative to Fourth of July frankfurters.

Red, White, and Blue Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are a party food favorite, and Singing Through the Rain made this old-school hors d'oeuvre truly patriotic—thanks to red and blue food coloring (and no added sugar).

RELATED: 19 Recipes to Celebrate the 4th of July

Keto No-Bake Mini Berry Cheesecakes

This vibrant, festive dessert by Keto Diet App calls for blueberry and strawberry powder. Put a tray out, and these beauties will be gone before the fireworks start.

To get our top food and nutrition stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Balanced Bites newsletter