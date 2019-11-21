5 Keto Pumpkin Pie Recipes to Complete Your Thanksgiving Menu

Image zoom Alex Sandoval

If you're on the keto diet, you might be worried about what you're going to eat at Thanksgiving dinner. Maybe you used to love your aunt's family-famous pumpkin pie, but now, it just doesn't fit into your low-carb regimen. Luckily, pumpkin pie isn't completely off-limits for keto dieters; there are plenty of tasty ways to make the classic Thanksgiving dessert low-carb. Here, we've rounded up five of the best keto-friendly pumpin pie recipes from food bloggers.

Pumpkin pie with flaky crust

Trust us, this recipe by gnom-gnom tastes even better than it looks. The silky pumpkin custard melts in your mouth, and the flaky crust is to die for. We have a feeling you'll be heading for seconds before you even finish your first slice.

Pumpkin pie with almond flour crust

If you're not confident in the kitchen, this recipe by That's Low Carb?! is for you. It's easy as can be, and it takes less than an hour to make. There's no need to go store-bought when you have a recipe this simple (and delicious).

Sugar-free pumpkin pie

Sugar-free dessert isn't always a hit, but with this recipe by Wholesome Yum, you don't have to worry. Just keep the ingredients list your little secret, and no one will be able to tell.

Pumpkin pie with homemade spice mix

You can get creative with the spice blend at the heart of this recipe by Green and Keto. Maybe you want to crank up the cinnamon and play down the ginger, or perhaps you want more allspice and less cloves. However you spice it, you can't go wrong.

Pumpkin pie with whipped cream

Be sure to snap a picture of this pie by Peace Love and Low Carb before you eat it. It might be hard to wait to dig in, but believe us, you'll want to remember its beauty after it's all gone.

