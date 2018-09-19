13 Keto Pumpkin Dessert Recipes for Fall

Pumpkin spice lattes from Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts might be out of the picture for keto lovers this fall. But plenty of other options can give followers of the high-fat, low-carb diet their annual pumpkin fix. With about 8 grams of carbs per cup, pumpkin is actually considered a low-carb food. The way it's usually prepared (baked into sugary pies and breads, for example) makes us associate it with serious carb overload.

The foodies featured below, however, have found a way to make all of your pumpkin cravings keto-friendly—from gluten-free cookies to no-bake cheesecake bites. We’ve gathered 11 of their most festive recipes to help you get into the spirit of the season while staying loyal to your diet.

Kirbiecravings.com

Flourless Pumpkin Bread

Ten minutes of prep is all it takes to get this gluten-free recipe from Kirbie’s Cravings ready for the oven. Simply throw all of the ingredients into the blender, mix on high, and pour it into a loaf pan. Who knew something so delicious could be so simple?

Ketodietapp.com

Pumpkin Chia Muffins

Don’t let their size fool you: Chia seeds are packed with protein, fiber, and healthy fats. By making them a key part of this recipe, Keto Diet App has answered your prayers for a muffin you don’t have to feel guilty about eating.

Ketoconnect.net

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cupcakes

Say so long to slaving over a recipe that could never look as pretty in person as it does online. Some simple layering is all it takes to make these picture-perfect cupcakes by Keto Connect; they'll be the shining star of your spread.

Alldayidreamaboutfood.com

Pumpkin Pecan Scones

Topped with a sweet glaze, these scones by All Day I Dream About Food combine all of your favorite fall flavors (think: pumpkin, pecan, and cinnamon) to create one to-die-for dessert.

Ketoconnect.net

Pumpkin Fudge

No-bake recipes eliminate the worry that your dish will come out too gooey in the middle or too crunchy around the edges. Just mix, pour, and refrigerate—and you’ll be ready to dive into Keto Connect’s irresistible pumpkin fudge.

Beautyandthefoodie.com

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites

These mini cheesecakes by Beauty and the Foodie are rolled in a delicious pecan cinnamon coating. If that doesn’t make you add this dish to your must-try list, the fact that there’s no baking required definitely will.

Gnom-gnom.com

Pumpkin Cupcakes

It’s impossible to hear the words “cream cheese buttercream frosting” without your mouth starting to water. At only 3 grams net carbs per cupcake, these treats by Gnom-Gnom will leave you dreaming of more long after they've all been devoured.

Ibreatheimhungry.com

Chilled Pumpkin Pie Pudding

Traditional pies can get repetitive during the holidays, but this pudding from I Breathe I’m Hungry is a fresh take on a classic fall treat.

Thecastawaykitchen.com

Pumpkin Butter Slice

This slice by The Castaway Kitchen is a fat bomb in a very good way. The pumpkin and chocolate layers complement each other fabulously, and the seeds add a delightful crunch.

Ibreatheimhungry.com

Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie

I Breathe I’m Hungry knows the holidays tempt you to jump off the keto wagon and into the carb-heavy desserts of the season. Yet once you try this pumpkin cheesecake pie, you won’t feel like you’re missing out on anything at the dinner table.

Sugarfreelondoner.com

Fudgy Pumpkin Brownies

Fair warning: These brownies by Sugar Free Londoner are the kind of finger-licking treat that could easily drive you to eat them all in one sitting. And if brownies are your weakness, this recipe shows us that adding pumpkin only makes them 10 times more irresistible.

Lowcarbyum.com

Cream Cheese Pumpkin Bread

Have you been searching for something keto-friendly that everyone at the table will love? Look no further than this bread by Low Carb Yum. Its decadent flavors make it impossible to tell that this dish is both gluten- and sugar-free.

Simplysohealthy.com

Candied Pecan Pumpkin Ice Cream

This super creative dish by Simply So Healthy offers the best of both worlds: The candied pecans give you the crunchy deliciousness of pumpkin pie along with ice cream's melt-in-your-mouth texture. It's like enjoying summer and fall in every decadent spoonful.