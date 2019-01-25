It's not easy to stick to the high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet, with its ultra low allowance of just around 50 grams of carbs a day. But the keto diet might be extra challenging at breakfast, especially if you're used to a morning meal of something carb-y like oatmeal, cereal, or fluffy pancakes.

Clinical nutritionist Josh Axe to the rescue: In his upcoming book Keto Diet: Your 30-Day Plan to Lose Weight, Balance Hormones, Boost Brain Health, and Reverse Disease ($28, amazon.com), Axe includes more than 80 keto-approved recipes so you don't have to miss your favorites (too much). And on the very first page of recipes? Keto pancakes.

Whip them up this weekend for the perfect keto-friendly brunch.

RELATED: 13 Keto Breakfast Recipes That People Are Loving on Pinterest

Keto Pancakes

Image zoom DrAxe.com

Servings: 4 to 5 (2 pancakes per serving)

Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

¾ cup almond flour

¼ cup coconut flour

1 scoop vanilla bone broth protein or keto collagen powder

1 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. sea salt

3 eggs

¼ cup coconut cream

1 tsp. monk fruit sweetener

3 Tbsp. water1 Tbsp. coconut oil, melted

¼ cup almond butter (optional)

Instructions:

In a large bowl, mix together the almond flour, coconut flour, bone broth protein, baking powder, and sea salt. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, beat together the eggs, coconut cream, and monk fruit sweetener with a fork or whisk. Beat for 30 seconds for ultimate fluffiness.

Incorporate the egg mixture into the flour mixture, stirring well. Add the water and coconut oil and stir until the batter thickens.

In a large greased skillet over medium heat, add the batter by the spoonful.

Let each pancake sit for 3 to 4 minutes before flipping. They are ready to flip when they are easily lifted from the pan with a spatula.

Flip and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes.

Melt the almond butter (if using) and pour over the top.

To make it vegan:

Replace the eggs with 3 Tbsp. flaxseed powder and ½ cup water.

Omit the bone broth protein or keto collagen powder.

Add 2 more Tbsp. water and 1 more Tbsp. coconut oil.

Recipe excerpted from KETO DIET © 2019 by Dr. Josh Axe. Used with permission of Little, Brown and Company, New York. All rights reserved.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter