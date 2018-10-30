7 Keto Meatloaf Recipes That Make Easy Weeknight Dinners

If you're on the keto diet, you probably think meatloaf is off-limits. But actually, this old-school homestyle dish is very keto-friendly, since the beef or pork used to make it packs just the right amount of protein and fat. Our favorite food bloggers know this, and they've come up with meatloaf recipes that range from classic to next-level (like meatloaf stuffed with cheese...we know you're drooling). Here are seven of the most mouth-watering keto-approved meatloaf recipes around.

Traditional meatloaf

Just between us, this dish by The Low Carb Diet is even better than your old family meatloaf recipe. No disrespect to your mom or grandma, but once you bite into this loaf of saucy, beefy deliciousness, we promise you’ll have a new favorite.

Mexican meatloaf

As much as we love ketchup, we can’t ignore that it’s loaded with sugar. That’s why Art From My Table created this sugar-free take on traditional ketchup-glazed meatloaf. The sauce was swapped for a mix of Mexican toppings, like salsa, avocado, tomato, and sour cream.

Meatloaf with eggs

An entire slice of straight up meat can be a lot, which is why My PCOS Kitchen added hard-boiled eggs to the center of this loaf to give it a creamy core. If that’s not an upgrade, we don’t know what is.

Meatloaf with garlic sauce

You have guests coming over, and you know everyone would love meatloaf—but is it fancy enough? This recipe by The Food Charlatan sure is. Topped with a buttery garlic sauce, this dish is fit for a queen.

Cheeseburger meatloaf

If you’re looking for a keto dish everyone at the table will love, this recipe by Jam Hands is just what you need. Fresh onion and cheddar cheese make this loaf taste exactly like a cheeseburger, and no one can resist that mouth-watering flavor.

Meatloaf stuffed with cheese

This budget-friendly meatloaf by Low Carb With Jennifer uses half ground beef and half chorizo, which makes it easier on your wallet and even tastier on your tongue.

Veggie-packed meatloaf

Recipes to Nourish has answered your prayers. Here's a dish that tastes like comfort food but is also loaded with healthy veggies. We know, it's seriously tempting to eat this for every meal.

