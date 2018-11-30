These Keto-Friendly Ham and Egg Breakfast Cups Are Sure to Make You Morning More Delicious

As much as we love the thought of waking up and indulging in a gourmet meal, we usually end up pouring ourselves a wimpy bowl of cereal because we’re still sleepy and unfocused. But really, what kind of way is that to start the day? This recipe by Midget Momma will elevate your breakfast so it tastes gourmet yet takes only 20 minutes to make.

These keto-friendly ham and egg cups can be prepped in just five minutes and will cook while you get ready to take on the day. Just grab a muffin pan, layer two pieces of ham in each hole, sprinkle cheese and pour egg into each, and stick it in the oven. It’s seriously that simple, and when you take it out, you’ll have bite-size breakfast cups that strike the perfect balance of egg and ham in each one.

If you’re the only keto dieter in your household, don’t worry, everyone will love this dish. Plus, you can customize it by adding the veggies of your choice to the egg mixture. The recipe suggests peppers and onions, but any veggie will taste delicious. Keto doesn’t mean complicated, and you definitely don’t have to give up on flavor.

