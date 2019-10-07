Halloween sounds like a keto follower's nightmare, right? Trying to stay on top of your diet on a day dedicated to candy and sugar is basically a horror movie waiting to happen. But just because everyone else is popping fun-size candy bars into their mouths doesn’t mean you have to miss out. This year, create your own Halloween goodies with these low-carb, high-fat recipes from keto cooks across the web.

RELATED: 6 Chocolate Desserts You Won't Believe Are Keto

Image zoom joyfilledeats.com

Peanut Butter Pumpkins

Forget Reese's: Create your own homemade chocolate peanut butter candies (that can be adorably shaped to look like pumpkins!) with this easy recipe from Joy Filled Eats.

Image zoom stepawayfromthecarbs.com

Ghost Cupcakes

These spooky little spirits from Step Away From The Carbs will win at any Halloween party. With 37 grams of fat per cupcake, these treats will help you stay in ketosis while you indulge. We think Casper would approve.

RELATED: 7 Keto Cupcakes That Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Image zoom greenandketo.com

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins

Nothing says autumn more than these cozy pumpkin cream cheese muffins from Green and Keto. If you're like us, you'll keep whipping these up long past Halloween.

Image zoom patrickmaese.com

Keto "Twix" Bars

Twix bars are arguably one of the most coveted Halloween treats. But you don't have to give up your favorite childhood candy indulgence anymore. This "Twix" recipe from Patrick Maese looks so much like the real thing, it's scary.

RELATED: 13 Keto Snacks People Are Loving on Pinterest

Image zoom sugarfreemom.com

Pumpkin Cheesecake Mousse

This fluffy, tasty pumpkin cheesecake mousse from Sugarfree Mom is the perfect dessert to serve through the entire holiday season (though we know it will impress at any Halloween party).

Image zoom alldayidreamaboutfood.com

Candy Corn Cookies

A keto-friendly alternative to candy corn is hard to come by, which makes these candy corn cookies by All Day I Dream About Food the perfect stand-in snack.

To get more nutrition and diet tips delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Balanced Bites newsletter.