October is in full swing, which means it's Halloween party season. But finding a low-carb, high-fat snack can be a challenge for keto dieters right now, especially with all the sweets and candy available this time of year. As usual, Pinterest has your back. These seven amazing keto-friendly Halloween appetizers will slay any party and leave everyone full and satisfied.

RELATED: 7 Halloween Treats You Won’t Believe Are Keto-Friendly

Image zoom patrickmaese.com

Chipotle Pumpkin Soup

A bowl of this belly-warming, flavor-packing chipotle pumpkin soup from Patrick Maese is the perfect starter course for dinner parties.

Image zoom stepawayfromthecarbs.com

Mummy Dogs

These adorable pigs in a blanket from Step Away From The Carbs are perfect for keto dieters AND their kids. The mustard eyes are a spooky touch!

RELATED: 5 Bean-Free Keto Chili Recipes Pinterest Is Obsessed With

Image zoom familyspice.com

Spider Deviled Eggs

These deviled eggs by Family Spice may look scary, but the only thing frightening about them is how tasty they are. The avocado and eggs provide protein and fat, while wasabi will add a huge flavor kick.

Image zoom joyfilledeats.com

Pumpkin Drop Biscuits

Never thought you'd come across keto biscuits, did you? These pumpkin drop biscuits from Joy Filled Eats pair nicely with the chipotle pumpkin soup, and they make great snacks for any Halloween party.

Image zoom greenandketo.com

Keto Pumpkin Bread

It's not Halloween without pumpkin bread—and thanks to this tasty recipe from Green And Keto, you can actually enjoy a slice of this fall staple while staying in ketosis.

RELATED: 6 Chocolate Desserts You Won't Believe Are Keto

Image zoom

Spider Web Dip

This ghoulish dip from Step Away From The Carbs adds the right vibe to any Halloween party—as long as there aren't any arachnophobes on the guest list.

Image zoom cieradesign.com

Eyeball Caprese Salad

There's only one time of year when you want to see Caprese salad like this before. Ciera Design will show you how easy it is to make it at home and scare the hell out of your family and friends.

To get more nutrition and diet tips delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Balanced Bites newsletter.