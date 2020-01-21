The keto diet sounds great, right? Even though you’re ditching carbs, you still get to indulge in some of your favorite high-fat foods. But when it comes to eating keto night after night, dinner might become monotonous. It's a problem other keto followers have run into, and they've found clever solutions for making sure there's enough variety and taste in their evening meals. These recipes from keto bloggers will please all palates and excite everyone's taste buds.

Steamed Crab Legs

Crab legs are the perfect way to get in a serving of low-carb protein along with the rich deliciousness of butter. This steamed crab leg recipe with garlicky lemon butter from Patrick Maese is just as good as it sounds.

Keto Zucchini Lasagna

This recipe from How 2 Do Keto uses zucchini noodles in place of regular pasta, and it's loaded with protein and fat thanks to hefty servings of cheese and ground beef.

Sausage and Butternut Squash Frittata

Behold this flavorful, indulgent sausage and butternut squash frittata recipe from Cook Eat Paleo. Paleo, Whole30, and keto dieters alike can all enjoy it and ask for seconds.

Cauliflower Fried Rice

Cauliflower rice is a staple for people who can't or don't want to eat traditional grain rice. This fried-rice version from Amanda’s Cookin’ is tender yet firm, perfect on its own or as a side to a meat or fish main course.

Keto Chinese Orange Peel Shrimp

This orange peel shrimp recipe from Dr. Davinah’s Eats is a delicious substitute for the Chinese takeout staple. Orange extract instead of orange juice provides the tangy citrus flavor sans the sugar.

Keto Chicken Bacon Caesar Casserole

It might be hard to convince the rest of the family to hop on the keto bandwagon, but this garlicky, parmesan chicken bacon caesar casserole from Joy Filled Eats might be the meal that converts them. No carbs...but so much gooey satisfying flavor.

Keto Chicken Pot Pie

It’s hard to imagine a keto version of chicken pot pie, but This Mom’s Menu figured it out. This mouth-watering version lets you dig into this cozy classic dish while staying in ketosis.

Pan-Seared Halibut

This garlic lemon pan-seared halibut recipe from Wholesome Yum is the easy weeknight dish you've been asking for. It only takes 15 minutes to create this simple yet restaurant-worthy meal.

