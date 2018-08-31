9 Easy Keto Desserts to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

If you get serious sugar cravings, the idea of going on the keto diet might be a turnoff. No carbs? No sugar? How am I supposed to treat myself? But you actually can eat brownies and ice cream and so much more good stuff when you go keto. Even better, you don’t have to slave over the stove for hours to create these sweets.

RELATED: Keto vs. Atkins: Which Is the Better Low-Carb Diet?

The superstar bloggers rounded up below have figured out how to make your favorite desserts keto-friendly, and we’ve gathered nine of their easiest, most decadent recipes to help you stay true to keto...and your sugar cravings.

Birthday cake shake

Not everyone is a cake person; some of us prefer cool and creamy to warm and spongy, and The Diet Chef gets that. And no, you don't have to wait until your birthday to enjoy this protein-filled birthday cake shake.

Peanut butter cookies

Pressing a fork into the tops of peanut butter cookies fresh from the oven is a classic childhood memory. Thanks to this sugar-free recipe from Fat For Weight Loss , now you can recreate that moment, keto style.

Brownies

Low Carb Spark’s fudgy brownies are a keto lover’s dream. Weighing in at only 2 grams net carbs per serving, this dessert is ready in just 30 minutes and is both sugar- and gluten-free.

Cookie dough bars

Ever look at a recipe and feel overwhelmed by the long list of things you need to buy? Sweet as Honey feels your pain, which is why she made these irresistible no-bake bars that only call for a handful of simple ingredients.

Chocolate pancakes with peanut butter cheesecake filling

Everyone occasionally wants to have dessert for dinner, including Keto Culinary Stuff , and his go-to cheat meal is this to-die-for spin on chocolate chip pancakes.

Lemon curd

There’s no doubt Fat For Weight Loss’ lemon curd is delicious enough to eat on its own. But you can also spice things up and spread it on keto-friendly toast, scones, or even sponge cake.

Chocolate gelato

Keto Connect’s chocolate gelato is creamier and fattier than traditional ice cream, two criteria that make it perfect for any keto enthusiast.

Strawberry cream cheese fat bombs

With only 1 gram net carb and less than 1 gram of protein each, these fat bombs by The Diet Chef are as close as it gets to a guilt-free dessert.

No-bake cheesecake