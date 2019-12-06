All diets are hard to stick to during the holidays, and the keto diet is no exception—especially when you're faced with holiday cookies at every festive party. While cookies are typically loaded with sugar and carbs, some keto food bloggers have found a delicious workaround: high-fat, low-carb cookies that satisfy your sweet tooth and help you stay keto strong all season. These 7 are our favorites.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

This chocolate chip cookie recipe from Wholesome Yum will satisfy your chocolate cravings while keeping you in ketosis. With only six ingredients and a 10-minute prep time, you can whip these out in time for that last-minute cookie exchange.

Shortbread Cookies

Shortbread and chocolate are perfect partners. This chocolate-dipped shortbread cookie recipe from Green and Keto is super easy to make and tastes even better with a hot cup of cocoa.

Peanut Butter No Bake Cookies

Too busy wrapping presents to slave away in the kitchen? These no-bake peanut butter cookies from Joy Filled Eats are your answer. Ten minutes and a jar of peanut butter is practically all you need.

Keto Fudge

Is it really holiday season without fudge? This rich, decadent chocolate fudge from Hangry Woman is as versatile as it is tasty.

Milano Cookies

While it's hard to beat those famous Pepperidge Farm Milano cookies, this recipe from This Mom's Menu comes pretty close. Plus, they're gluten-free, perfect for friends and family who have celiac disease or other gluten issues.

Oreo Cookies

Speaking of store-bought favorites, you probably never thought you'd see a keto-friendly Oreo alternative. Thanks to Green and Keto, you can now have your cookie sandwich and eat it, too.

Hazelnut Chocolate Cookies

Nutella fans, these are for you. Tasty hazelnut chocolate cookies from Divalicious Recipes are a unique and delicious go-to when you're craving a Nutella dessert.

