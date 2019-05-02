7 Keto-Friendly and Low-Carb Cocktails You Need for Summer

Summertime is all about refreshing, ice-cold cocktails. But if you're trying to cut back on sugar, fruity or sweetened drinks are usually off limits. There are exceptions, however—such as these 7 low-carb and keto-approved concoctions, which let you enjoy the sweet sips of summer without freaking out over carb counts.

Keto mojito

This keto mojito by Moscato Mom is under 4 carbs and has vodka, fresh mint, and lime juice on the ingredient list. It's just the kick you need on a hot, lazy afternoon.

Keto bloody mary

The classic bloody mary has gone keto thanks to this recipe from I Breathe I’m Hungry, which contains 6 grams of carbs.

Keto lemon drop cocktail

Fit Views' keto lemon drop is super refreshing and makes a tasty spiked lemonade for your next barbecue. Plus, it only has one carb gram.

Low carb strawberry basil bourbon smash

With 3 strawberries and a pinch of ground pepper, this cocktail by Peace Love and Low Carb is the perfect blend of savory and sweet.

Low-carb sex on the beach

This sex on the beach spin by Low Carbology is super fruity and very low-carb, and it's made with flavored vodka.

Raspberry low-carb sangria

Nothing says summertime like a pitcher of sangria. Joy Filled Eats relies on raspberry tea as the secret ingredient for this version, which only takes 5 minutes to make.

Skinny frozen margarita

This keto-friendly and paleo-approved frozen margarita tastes as good as it looks. Gnom-Gnom's recipe calls for a blender and a lot of ice to give this cocktail its frothy, almost creamy texture.