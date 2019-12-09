It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and that means decadent cookies, cakes, pies, and other treats are tempting you everywhere you turn. But if you follow the keto diet, finding a holiday dessert that keeps your body in ketosis can be challenging. To help you stay keto solid through the season, we've pulled together a list of our favorite keto Christmas dessert recipes from across the internet. Yes, you can indulge...and still stick to your eating plan.

No-Bake Keto Pecan Cheesecake

Pecan pie may be a no-go for keto fans, but you can still enjoy the crunch of sweetened pecans with this no-bake keto pecan cheesecake recipe from Divalicious Recipes.

Keto Hot Chocolate

Nothing completes the cozy holiday season like a cup of hot cocoa. This thick, creamy, low-carb hot cocoa recipe from Green and Keto fits the bill perfectly.

Keto Candy Cane Pie

Peppermint bark is a traditional yuletide treat, and you can satisfy your need to gnaw on a hunk of it with the candy cane pie recipe from This Mom's Menu. Your friends and family will love it, too.

Lemon Drizzle Cranberry Cookies

'Tis the season to add pretty, slightly tart cranberries to holiday dishes and desserts. These zesty lemon drizzle cranberry cookies from Joy Filled Eats are the perfect palette cleanser after a heavy Christmas dinner.

Salted Caramel Cheesecake Fat Bombs

Salted caramel is a holiday staple, and these cheesecake bites from Hangry Woman are the best workaround for your caramel cravings. With only five ingredients, you can whip these tasty treats up in no time.

Keto Eggnog Cheesecake

There are eggnog lovers and eggnog haters. But we can all agree that this keto eggnog cheesecake recipe from Patrick Maese looks absolutely divine.

German Christmas Cookies

Cookies are a staple of the holiday season (check out this keto cookie recipe roundup here!) and these German Christmas cookies from Divalicious Recipes are no exception. They're also gluten-free and dairy-free, so even guests with food restrictions will be nibbling away.

Keto Gingerbread Cheesecake Bars

Gingerbread cookies may be off the table if you follow keto, but this keto gingerbread cheesecake bar recipe from This Mom's Menu is 100% keto holiday approved.

