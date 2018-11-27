9 Keto Christmas Cookie Recipes Even Santa Will Love

Santa Claus is comin’ to town, and you know what that means: Christmas cookies. While traditional holiday cookies are loaded with carbs, you can make low-carb, sugar-free batches that taste just as scrumptious as the cookies you grew up eating. Check out these nine delicious keto-friendly cookie recipes below, and have a very merry low-carb Christmas!

Chocolate peppermint stars

keto-christmas-cookies-chocolate-stars Image zoom

Placing a star on top of the tree is a holiday tradition, and so is baking star-shaped cookies. You won't believe these chocolate and iced cookies by All Day I Dream About Food are free of both sugar and eggs.

Shortbread cookies

keto-christmas-cookies-shortbread Image zoom

This mouthwatering recipe by Wholesome Yum requires only four ingredients and has just one gram net carbs per cookie. We know, it’s a real-life Christmas miracle.

Gingerbread men

keto-christmas-cookies-gingerbread-men Image zoom

No one should miss out on the excitement of decorating gingerbread men cookies, and that includes keto dieters. This recipe by All Day I Dream About Food has taken the yuletide classic and made it low-carb and sugar-free.

Peanut butter cookies

keto-christmas-cookies-peanut-butter Image zoom

Baby, all I want for Christmas is...this peanut butter cookie recipe by Kalyn’s Kitchen. They have no sugar or gluten—what more could a girl ask for?

Chocolate cookies

keto-christmas-cookies-chocolate Image zoom

This recipe by Keto Diet App is the ultimate holiday gift. It calls for just five ingredients and can be baked in only 25 minutes. Not to mention, the flavor is out of this world. Thank you, Santa!

Lemon sugar cookies

keto-christmas-cookies-lemon Image zoom

How annoying is it when you bite into a lemon dessert and it's all sweet with no sour? That’s Low Carb?! says it’s one of her biggest pet peeves too, which is why she made this recipe that strikes the perfect balance of the two flavors.

Chocolate dipped peanut butter cookie sandwiches

keto-christmas-dinner-cookies Image zoom

If you think there’s a cookie combination more perfect than peanut butter and chocolate, you’re seriously mistaken. This recipe by Peace, Love and Low Carb puts the delicious duo in the spotlight.

Chocolate chip cookies

keto-christmas-cookies-chocolate-chip Image zoom

We get it: for some people, holiday baking can be downright stressful. That’s why Fat For Weight Loss crafted this cookie recipe that can be made in just 20 minutes. You know you can’t go wrong with classic chocolate chip.

Snickerdoodles

keto-christmas-cookies-snickerdoodle Image zoom

So you’re not really a chocolate person, but sugar cookies are kind of boring in your opinion. What do you bake? Gnom-gnom has the answer: snickerdoodles. They’re lightly tangy with notes of cinnamon, making for an irresistible flavor combo.