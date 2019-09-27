5 Bean-Free Keto Chili Recipes Pinterest Is Obsessed With

Pumpkin spice lattes may be the star of the show every fall, but chili is definitely the runner up. Luckily, keto diet followers don’t have to give up this hearty, belly-warming dish to stick to keto guidelines. As the weather gets cooler and the days get shorter, try out some of these tasty keto chili recipes—you'll stay in ketosis, and you won't even realize they have no beans.

Keto Beef Chili

How do you make a bean-based dish without the beans? Swap beans for beef, as Green and Keto did when they created this quick and filling keto-approved chili.

Slow Cooker Chili

This no-bean chili from Joy Filled Eats is the perfect reason to break out your slow cooker for the season. (Brown the ground beef first on the stove, then transfer it to the pot and flip the switch.)

Keto Chili Casserole

Casseroles are the ultimate comfort food, and this chili recipe from Kasey Trenum brings together all the gooey, chunky, tasty goodness casseroles are known for.

Keto Chili Cheese Dogs

Ready for the ultimate keto indulgence? These chili cheese dogs from Patrick Maese will make you the most popular fan at Sunday football tailgates.

Keto Chili With Avocado

Everything is better with avocado—including this chili recipe from Wholesome Yum. It can all be done in a slow cooker, so your chili it basically makes itself.

