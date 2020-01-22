Super Bowl Sunday is just around the corner, which means game-day menu planning is high priority right now. But traditional Super Bowl favorites, such as pizza and potato chips, don't work for football fans who follow the high-fat, low-carb keto diet. What eats are keto-approved? Chicken wings—and plenty of them. Read on for the 6 tastiest keto chicken wings recipes online, posted by popular keto food bloggers.

RELATED: 7 Dangers of the Keto Diet

Image zoom myturnforus.com

Keto Chicken Wings With Garlic Parmesan Sauce

You can’t go wrong with garlic and parmesan, especially when it comes to chicken. This recipe from My Turn For Us uses ranch dressing seasoning to create a crispy, textured wing that is low-carb and totally delicious.

RELATED: 7 Keto Super Bowl Recipes Perfect for a Low-Carb Game Day

Keto “Honey” Sriracha Chicken Wings

This sweet-and-spicy “honey” sriracha chicken wing recipe from Dr. Davinah’s Eats uses keto-friendly, sugar-free syrup in place of honey for a sweet flavor without any of the carbs.

Image zoom cookeatpaleo.com

Keto Crispy Smoked Chicken Wings

This incredible smoked chicken wing recipe from Cook Eat Paleo only has one ingredient. (Yes, you read that correctly.) By using an electric smoker, you can get that straight-off-the-grill smoked chicken flavor any time of the year. Garnish these wings with your favorite keto-friendly condiment, or just eat them as is. They’re that good.

RELATED: 7 Keto Chicken Recipes That Will Spice Up Any Weeknight Dinner

Keto BBQ Bacon Wrapped Chicken Wings

Chicken and bacon: need we say more? This savory recipe from How 2 Do Keto calls for sugar-free barbecue sauce and coconut aminos (a condiment sauce similar to soy sauce) to keep the recipe low-carb.

Image zoom yummyketocooking.com

Keto Classic Buffalo Chicken Wings

If you’re looking for a keto-friendly version of the traditional buffalo chicken wing recipe, this one from Yummy Keto Cooking will do the trick. By foregoing the usual carb-heavy breading and replacing it with a spice rub, these wings will be low-carb while retaining all of the flavor.

Thai Red Curry Chicken Wings

If you're really looking to spice things up, you need to try these Thai red curry chicken wings from Dr. Davinah's Eats. By using a keto-approved brown sugar replacement, you can get that same sweet and sour flavoring without all of the sugar.

To get more nutrition and diet tips delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Balanced Bites newsletter.