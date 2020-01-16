7 Keto Chicken Recipes That Will Spice Up Any Weeknight Dinner

Image zoom Courtesy of Bloggers

Keto dinners are centered around low-carb foods—and that's tasty news if you follow keto and love chicken. Like other meat and poultry, chicken contains no carbohydrates, so chicken dishes are perfect for keto dieters. Good thing there's no shortage of creative and satisfying chicken dinner ideas on the internet. We've rounded up seven filling, flavorful, lick-your-lips delicious chicken recipes here.

Image zoom GreenandKeto.com

Keto Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breasts

Authentic chicken parm may be off the table while you’re on keto (bread crumbs are high in carbs, for starters). But that doesn’t mean you have to completely give up this comfort food staple. This parmesan crusted chicken breast recipe from Green and Keto is the perfect bread crumb–free alternative—or as Tom Haverford would call it, “chicky-chicky-parm-parm.”

RELATED: 7 Keto Cake Recipes for Anyone Not Willing to Give Up Dessert

Image zoom PatrickMaese.com

Keto Cilantro Lime Chicken

Move over, Chipotle. This cilantro lime chicken bowl recipe from Patrick Maese is better than your go-to burrito bowl. Layer a few pieces on top of cauliflower rice, and you'll have a filling and keto-friendly dish in 30 minutes.

Image zoom How2DoKeto.com

Keto Copycat KFC Chicken Tenders

Speaking of amazing fast food alternatives, KFC fans are going to drool over these chicken pieces from How 2 Do Keto. Almond flour replaces the carb-heavy breading of store-bought KFC tenders, so you still get that crispy, crunchy taste.

RELATED: 5 Chaffle Keto Recipes That Will Satisfy Your Brunch Cravings

Keto Instant Pot Frozen Chicken Thighs

Instant Pots are genius devices that do all the hard work of cooking for you. Just put the ingredients together in the pot, and this warm and homey dish from Cook Eat Paleo will be ready to eat in 30 minutes.

Image zoom JoyFilledEats.com

Keto Chimichurri Chicken Skewers

Summer might be a while away, but you can still get that fresh-off-the-grill flavor with this keto chimichurri chicken skewer recipe from Joy Filled Eats. Barbecue not needed!

RELATED: 7 Keto Cupcakes That Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Image zoom ThisMomsMenu.com

Keto Chicken and Waffles

Didn’t think you’d be able to find a keto chicken and waffle recipe, did you? This Mom’s Menu’s keto chicken and waffle alternative is the Southern comfort dish you've been craving—and it'll be ready to plate in just 45 minutes.

Keto Cast Iron Grilled Chicken

This cozy grilled chicken dish from Dr. Davinah's Eats is the perfect weeknight dinner when you're time-crunched but need to get a hearty meal on the table. Plus it features Greek yogurt cilantro lime sauce, mmm.

To get more nutrition and diet tips delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Balanced Bites newsletter.