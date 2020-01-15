7 Keto Cake Recipes for Anyone Not Willing to Give Up Dessert

Image zoom Courtesy of Bloggers

Being on the keto diet may mean ditching sugar, but satisfying your sweet tooth can still be a piece of cake. Whether you have an upcoming birthday or just want to enjoy a sweet treat, finding a cake recipe that fits the low-carb, high-fat keto diet requirements is totally doable. We rounded up some of the tastiest keto cake recipes from across the internet so that you can have your cake and eat it, too.

Image zoom Wholesome Yum

Vanilla Keto Birthday Cake

First things first: While a traditional funfetti cake may be off the table, you can still dive into a tasty keto-friendly alternative. This recipe from Wholesome Yum is a moist and sweet swap for a traditional vanilla birthday cake and will make all your guests happy after the candles are blown out.

RELATED: 7 Keto Cookie Recipes You Need This Holiday Season

Keto Carrot Cake

Speaking of delicious alternatives to classic cakes, this keto carrot cake recipe from Green and Keto has us drooling. It has the spices and cheesecake frosting carrot cake lovers are used to, just without the added sugar.

Image zoom This Mom's Menu

Keto Tres Leches Cake

For a keto twist on this sponge cake, substitute the traditional milk mixture with a combination of coconut milk, almond milk, and artificial sweetener. This recipe from This Mom’s Menu makes a tres leches cake that's light and custardy but contains no real leche.

RELATED: 7 Keto Super Bowl Recipes Perfect for a Low-Carb Game Day

Keto Blueberry Pecan Coffee Cake

Coffee cake is typically eaten at breakfast or afternoon get-togethers, but this version from Officially Gluten Free is perfect at any time of the day. And hey, it's got healthy fruit and nuts, too, so don't feel guilty knocking back a slice.

Image zoom Patrick Maese

Keto Coconut Cream Cake

Coconut may be a polarizing flavor, but this keto coconut cream cake from Patrick Maese will turn everyone into a fan. Oh, and doesn't the buttercream frosting looks absolutely to die for?

RELATED: 13 Keto Fat Bomb Recipes That Are Super Easy to Make

Image zoom Divalicious Recipes

Lemon Almond Cake

Those coffee shop bakery cakes can be super tempting, so why not create a keto alternative? Divalicious Recipes' lemon almond cake will beat any confection you pass by in a baked goods window.

Image zoom Joy Filled Eats

Mint Chocolate Chip Keto Ice Cream Cake

Need we say more? In case you’re partial to ice cream cakes, Joy Filled Eats has you covered. This two-desserts-in-one treat is made with a layer of brownies, a layer of mint ice cream, and a layer of chocolate ganache. Yep, cake heaven.

To get more nutrition and diet tips delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Balanced Bites newsletter.