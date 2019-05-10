7 Keto Brunch Ideas to Try This Weekend

The high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet allows you to enjoy brunch favorites like bacon, sausage, and omelets. But because the plan keeps sugar intake to a minimum, that usually means giving up sweet treats, such as pancakes drizzled in syrup and powdered sugar donuts.

That's where these 7 keto-friendly brunch recipes come in. The food bloggers behind them came up with genius ways for keto devotees to sweeten up brunch while sticking to the diet. Check them out, then invite friends and family over and get cooking this weekend!

Keto Everything Bagel

This bagel from sweetcdesigns only calls for cheese, eggs, and everything bagel seasonings.

Avocado Baked Eggs

This pretty and tasty recipe from simplebest involves slicing an avocado, tossing the pit, then filling the space with egg and cheese.

Keto Cinnamon Donuts

Linneyville has found a way to make her favorite donuts keto-friendly—and the recipe only calls for a handful of ingredients.

Cinnamon Crunch Keto Cereal

This cinnamon crunch keto cereal by Texas Granola Girl has one surprising ingredient: pork rinds. Add monk fruit, butter, and cinnamon, and you'll transform these pork rinds into your favorite childhood cereal.

Keto Breakfast Sandwich

Hey Keto Mama substitutes two sausage patties for bread to create a high-protein, low-carb sandwich. Dress your egg sandwich up with avocado and sriracha.

Keto Ham and Cheese Rolls

These ham and cheese rolls from Daily Recipes are super quick and easy to make. Just mix the five ingredients in a bowl and pour it all into a baking sheet.

Keto Cream Cheese Pancakes

Ibreathimhungry says that these pancakes taste like fried cheesecake—yum! A little fruit on top adds a big dose of sweetness.

