13 Keto Breakfast Recipes That People Are Loving on Pinterest

The ketogenic diet is high-fat and low-carb, and if you pay attention to food and nutrition trends, then you already know that creative recipes for this weight-loss plan are all over social media. If you've gone keto or are thinking of trying it, check out these tasty morning meal ideas to help you stay full, score energy, and leave you feeling satisfied.

Coconut Flour Pancakes

Going keto doesn’t mean giving up a heaping stack of pancakes, thanks to this recipe from The Mermaid With Muscles.

Creamy Keto Skillet

A one-pan breakfast with hearty protein and greens? You can thank I Save A to Z for this decadent, filling recipe.

Keto Bagels

Toast your healthy eating success with this bagel recipe from Gimme Delicious.

Cheesy Ham Hash Egg Cups

This meal on the go from I Breathe I’m Hungry puts all of your favorite breakfast foods in one cup.

Keto Blueberry Muffins

These crispy, hearty blueberry muffins from Food Faith Fitness are low-carb and packed with fruit.

Peanut Butter Granola

Pair a bowl of this protein-packed granola from All Day I Dream About Food with…

Keto Yogurt

It's smooth, creamy, and keto-friendly, from Fat for Weight Loss.

Avocado Bacon and Eggs

Forget the BLT! ABE is the new acronym you’ll love, thanks to this dish from Lil’ Luna.

Easy Ketogenic Breakfast Tacos

Taco Tuesday just got more delicious with this breakfast-inspired twist from Perfect Keto.

Sweet Potato Toast with Egg

This sweet take on toast from Seasonal Cravings will make an absolutely egg-cellent breakfast.

Cinnamon Twists

Thought keto would keep you from pastries? No way. All Day I Dream About Food put together something that will make you twist and shout.

Portobello Egg Toast

Portobello mushrooms, eggs, and tomatoes make a tasty trio in this recipe from Paleo Gluten Free Eats.

Keto Banana Bread

You’ll go bananas (sorry, couldn't resist!) for this keto-approved bread from Meraadi.

Hungry yet? Take a whack at any of these popular recipes for your next breakfast. You can make them the night before and just reheat, or simply dish into a bowl and you're ready to go.