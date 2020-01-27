7 Keto Bread Recipes for When You’re Really Craving Carbs

Courtesy of bloggers

The first rule of keto dieting is cutting back on carbs—which means bread is pretty much out of the question. But keto followers are in luck: there are plenty of ways to work around the low-carb guidelines and still enjoy bread products. Nutritionists don't all agree that such low-carb eating is healthy in the long run, but if you're committed to giving it a try, test out these low-carb bread recipes—courtesy of our favorite keto food bloggers.

Image zoom joyfilledeats.com

Keto Garlic Bread

A low-carb garlic bread? Sign us up. This keto garlic bread recipe from Joy Filled Eats uses mozzarella and cream cheese to give the bread an indulgent, cheesy flavor and focaccia-like texture while swapping in coconut flour and almond flour to cut down the carb count.

RELATED: 7 Dangers of Going Keto

Image zoom thismomsmenu.com

Keto Bacon and Cheddar Beer Bread

This hearty loaf from This Mom's Menu pairs well with a bowl of chili or your favorite soup. The butter, bacon, and cheese used in the recipe provide a high fat content, while almond flour and coconut flour make the dish low-carb.

Image zoom amandascookin.com

Keto Cloud Bread

Cloud bread is the keto-friendly addition to your favorite sandwiches. This recipe from Amanda's Cookin' relies on just three low-carb ingredients (eggs, cream cheese, and cream of tartar), so your trip to the grocery store is that much simpler.

RELATED: 7 Keto Snack Ideas That Will Satisfy Any Craving

Image zoom greenandketo.com

Keto Corn Bread

Corn bread is a staple side, and following keto doesn't have to mean giving up this Southern favorite. This recipe from Green and Keto makes it with coconut flour, almond flour, and a touch of sweetener to get that corn-flavored goodness.

Image zoom officiallyglutenfree.com

Keto Blueberry Walnut Bread

High-sugar fruits aren't the best foods for keto dieters, but blueberries (in moderation) are a great way to get that sweet fruity flavor while keeping your carb intake low. This bread from Officially Gluten Free uses a base of cream cheese and eggs to boost the protein content, and it swaps in coconut flour, which is low in carbs.

RELATED: 6 Keto Chicken Wings Recipes That Are Perfect for Game Day

Image zoom wholesomeyum.com

90-Second Keto Bread

Microwave just five ingredients for two minutes, and you'll end up with this delicious keto quick bread from Wholesome Yum. Almond flour, butter, and baking powder give the loaf its bread taste without giving you carbs.

Image zoom thismomsmenu.com

Keto Cinnamon Swirl Bread

Looking for something new to drink with your morning coffee? This keto cinnamon swirl bread from This Mom's Menu is your answer. This recipe uses almond flour, cream cheese, and butter to get a rich, creamy texture to keep bready breakfast pastry cravings at bay.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter