7 Keto Air Fryer Recipes for When You’re Craving Fried Food

It's hard not to love fried food. But if you're on the keto diet, that crispy deliciousness poses a problem. Most fried foods are breaded first, and consuming bread products puts you in danger of going over keto's daily carb limit. Besides that, many friend foods are starches, like french fries, which keto followers try to steer clear of.

That's where an air fryer comes in. This genius kitchen appliance creates the same crackling, juicy fried texture without any actual frying. (It circulates hot air at a high speed instead.) Keto dieters who have an air fryer can enjoy the texture of their favorite fried eats but without the carbs and calories.

While not all nutritionists agree that the keto diet is good for long-term health, followers who are committed to keto need to know their options. These keto blogger air fryer recipes are a great place to start.

Keto Breaded Air Fryer Shrimp

Spice up your seafood with this shrimp recipe from Dr. Davinah's Eats. By using pork rind breading and coconut flour, they deliver that crispy fried taste minus the carbs.

Keto Air Fryer Brussel Sprouts

This recipe from How 2 Do Keto calls for coating the Brussels sprouts in a mixture of parmesan cheese and coconut oil. The result: perfect crispness.

Keto Air Fryer Crab Cakes With Lemon Aioli

Keto-friendly crab cakes in under 20 minutes? It is possible. The recipe from This Mom's Menu replaces flour-based breading with a mix of Old Bay seasoning and almond flour to give patties a deep-fried texture.

Air Fryer Keto Onion Rings

Thanks to the recipe from Wholesome Yum, you can still enjoy this fast food favorite without all the carbs (and a lot less fat). It combines coconut flour, almond flour, and pork rinds to keep this dish low-carb.

Keto Air Fried Pickles

Pickle lovers, this one's for you. These air fried pickles from Joy Filled Eats sub in coconut flour and pork rinds for traditional breading, so you can stay in ketosis while enjoying your favorite salty bar snack.

Air Fried Zucchini Ravioli

Take dinner to the next level with these air fried zucchini ravioli from Divalicious Recipes. This indulgent dish uses peeled zucchini instead of pasta. The creamy mozzarella filling will make you forget about carbs altogether.

Air Fryer Jicama French Fries

You didn't think we'd forget to add french fries to this list, did you? This recipe from Wholesome Yum uses jicama (a lower-carb root vegetable) instead of potatoes, and the recipe as a whole provides a hefty serving of fat with its ground beef and cheese topping. McDonald's who?

