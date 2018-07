Try this recipe: Brussels Sprout Skewers With Green Olive Dipping Sauce

When you fire up the grill, Brussels sprouts probably do not immediately jump to mind. Making kebabs out of these tasty cruciferous veggies is a great way to lend them some smoky flavor, while also expanding your grilling repertoire.

Ingredients: Brussels sprouts, olive oil, fresh parsley, fresh lime juice, garlic, green olives, salt

Calories: 143