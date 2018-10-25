A Colorful Lemon-Tahini Veggie Slaw You Can Make Now and Enjoy for Days

You've probably never longingly eyed the mound of cabbages in the produce aisle, sitting, as they do, alongside showier, more colorful vegetables. But it might be time to give the humble cabbage a second look.

Like other cruciferous veggies (such as broccoli, cauliflower, collards, and kale), cabbage is rich in glucosinolates. These sulfur-containing compounds are thought to play a role in the potential anticancer effects linked to the cruciferous family. Moreover, one cup of chopped cabbage provides 85% of your daily value of vitamin K, more than 40% of your daily value of vitamin C, and plenty of dietary fiber, vitamin B6, folate, manganese, and plant-based omega-3 fatty acids.

But one of the best reasons to give cabbage a second look is the same reason humans have thrived on cabbage for centuries: it's incredibly hardy. Long-lasting in the fridge and in salads, cabbage is a meal prepper's dream.

This recipe for mayo-free green and red cabbage slaw is endlessly versatile and holds up beautifully for four days in the fridge. Here, I've tossed the cabbage with red onion, carrot, kale ribbons, and fennel for a colorful fall salad that pops with crunch and flavor. A simple lemon-tahini dressing brings it all together while adding layers of flavor. Lastly, it's all topped off with toasted sesame seeds for a bit of nutty crunch.

Lemon-Tahini Veggie Slaw

Makes: 6 generous servings

Consider this recipe a jumping-off point and feel free to add or subtract vegetables to best suit your tastes and the contents of your fridge. Add-ins like bell peppers, mango, crumbled cheese, or toasted nuts and seeds would all be delicious.

Salad

½ small head red cabbage, cored and sliced into thin ribbons (about 3 cups)

½ small head green cabbage, cored and sliced into thin ribbons (about 3 cups)

½ red onion, thinly sliced

1 medium fennel bulb, cored and sliced into thin slivers (about 1 cup)

2 medium carrots, scrubbed clean and julienned (about 1 cup)

4 large leaves lacinato kale, stems removed and cut into thin ribbons

sea salt

fresh ground pepper

3 Tbsp. sesame seeds, toasted

Dressing

3 Tbsp. fresh-squeezed lemon juice

2 Tbsp. minced red onion

¼ teaspoon sea salt, plus more to taste

3 tablespoons tahini

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

3 drops toasted sesame oil

To assemble the salad, toss vegetables with a generous pinch sea salt and set aside while you make the dressing. To make dressing, use a fork to whisk together lemon juice, red onion, and sea salt. Add tahini and maple syrup, whisking until well combined. Finish with sesame oil and sea salt to taste. Pour any accumulated water from the vegetables. Drizzle two-thirds of the dressing over the slaw and toss; reserve additional dressing for just before serving. Finish with toasted sesame seeds, a pinch of sea salt, and a few twists of pepper. Slaw can either be packed into small containers or kept in a large container in the fridge for 4 days.

Elizabeth Stark blogs about food at BrooklynSupper.com, where she shares her passion for simple recipes and fresh, seasonal produce.