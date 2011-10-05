Healthy Cooking on the Cheap: Kale and White Bean Soup, Vegetarian Fried Rice, and Breakfast Quesadillas

Last week brought our first cold front here in Northern California, as well as my first pesky cold of the season. I used the opportunity to test a new winter soup recipe—Kale and White Bean With Golden Beets and Spicy Sausage—and it was a success! Full of healthy kale, beets, carrots, and beans, this soup will surely perk you up. Other meals this week include a delicious breakfast quesadilla loaded with scrambled eggs, goat cheese, spinach, and sausage, and a vegetarian fried rice that's the perfect solution to using leftovers from dinner earlier in the week. Enjoy!
Grocery list
1/2 lb. spicy chicken sausage
2 medium-sized golden beets
2 large carrots
1 stalk celery
1 leek
2 quarts low-sodium chicken broth
2 cans (15 oz. each) white beans
1 large bunch green kale
1 cup short-grain brown rice
Coconut oil
Sesame oil
1 bag baby carrots
6 green onions
1 cup shelled (and steamed) edamame
Soy sauce
8 tortillas
1 dozen eggs
1 container goat-cheese crumbles
1 box veggie sausage
1 bag part-skim shredded mozzarella cheese
Butter
1 large bag fresh baby spinach
Kale and White Bean Soup With Golden Beets and Spicy Sausage
Sip a bowl of this healthy soup to ward off pesky colds!
Serves 6
1/2 lb. spicy chicken sausage, casing removed and thickly sliced
2 medium-sized golden beets, peeled and diced
2 large carrots, diced
1 stalk celery, diced
1 leek, thinly sliced
1 tbsp. olive oil
2 quarts low-sodium chicken broth
2 cans (15 oz. each) white beans, drained and rinsed
1 large bunch green kale, chopped
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes
1/4 tsp. pepper
1. Heat olive oil over medium-high heat and add thinly sliced leeks. Saute for 5 minutes, then add sausage.
2. Brown sausage, then add carrots, beets, and celery. Toss to combine and continue cooking for another 6 minutes. Add kale and beans and cook until kale just starts to wilt.
3. Add chicken broth, salt, red pepper flakes, and pepper, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 25 minutes.
4. Serve with warm, crusty, sourdough bread on the side.
Vegetarian Fried Rice
A great way to use up leftover brown rice from the night before!
Serves 4
1 cup short-grain brown rice
2 cups water
1/2 tsp. salt
3 tsp. coconut oil
3 tsp. sesame oil
1 cup sliced baby carrots
6 green onions, thinly sliced
1 cup shelled (and steamed) edamame
2 tbsp. tamari (soy sauce)
2 eggs
1. Bring water to a boil. Add rice and pinch of salt, then cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 30 minutes. When done, take rice off heat, remove top, and fluff with a fork. Set aside.
2. In a large skillet (or, even better, a wok), heat sesame oil and coconut oil over medium-high heat. Once hot, add sliced baby carrots and edamame. Stir-fry for about 5 minutes, or until carrots become a little tender. Crack egg into pan and fry with veggies.
3. Add rice, soy sauce, and green onions, and toss to combine. Cook for another 3 to 4 minutes, or until heated through. Drizzle in additional sesame oil and serve.
Breakfast Quesadillas
Who says you can only eat breakfast foods in the morning? These make a great relaxed weekend lunch or even a light dinner!
Serves 4
8 tortillas
8 eggs, lightly beaten with 1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 cup goat cheese crumbles
4 pieces cooked veggie sausage (I love Morningstar Farm brand), roughly chopped
3/4 cup part-skim shredded mozzarella cheese
1 tbsp. butter, divided
2 cups fresh baby spinach
1. Scramble eggs over medium-high heat in a lightly buttered skillet. Remove from stove, scoop eggs into a small bowl, and set aside.
2. Heat remaining butter over medium heat in a large skillet. Place a tortilla at the bottom of the skillet, add a small scoop of the scrambled eggs, some sausage pieces, spinach, and a large sprinkle of both mozzarella and goat cheese. Place the other tortilla on top and cook until golden brown on both sides. Repeat with remaining ingredients and serve.