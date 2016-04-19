6 Healthier Alternatives to Your Favorite Junk Food Snacks

French fries, candy bars, cookie doughânothing ever measures up to the taste of the real thing... until now. Trick your taste buds with these better-for-you alternatives, brought to you by Jackie Newgent, RD.

If you're craving a hot pretzel with mustard

Swap it for: Roasted plantain chips with salsa verde

Peel and slice 3 medium green plantains into 1/8-inch-thick pieces. Toss well with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and Â½ teaspoon of salt, then bake at 375Â°F for 30 minutes. Dry the chips on paper towels and serve with Â¾ cup of salsa verde. Serves 4; 240 calories per serving.

RELATED: 10 Delicious and Healthy Ways to Use Chia Seeds

If you're craving banana pudding

Swap it for: Mint-banana "nice cream"

Thaw 2 frozen bananas for 5 minutes, then place in a food processor with 1Â½ teaspoons of pure vanilla extract and 1/8 teaspoon of pure peppermint extract. Blend until creamy. Add 1 ounce of finely chopped bittersweet chocolate and pulse. If desired, add a scoop of unsweetened cocoa powder. Serves 2; about 290 calories per cup.

Photo: Ilain Bagwell

If you're cravingÂ French fries

Swap them for: Oven-baked potato thins

Slice 4 russet potatoes into 18 thin pieces each. Toss with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1Â½ teaspoon of vinegar, then sprinkle with garlic powder, paprika, cayenne, and a pinch of sea salt. Bake at 475Â°F for 30 minutes. Serves 4,Â 190 calories per 18 fries.

Photo: Ilain Bagwell

RELATED: How to Eliminate Sugar from Your Diet in 21 Days

If you're craving chocolate chip cookie doughÂ

Swap it for: A Pure Genius Provisions chocolate chunk blondie ($23 for a box of 8; puregeniusprovisions.com)

Made with garbanzo beans, this gooey, gluten-free treat is full of protein. The big chunks of dark chocolate help disguise it as an indulgence.

Photo: Ilain Bagwell

If you're craving nachos

Swap them for: Homemade Middle Eastern nachos

Top 12 whole-grain pita chips with Â½ cup each diced tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion, plus fresh parsley, a sprinkle of feta and a dollop of hummus. Serves 1;Â 330 calories per serving.

Photo: Ilain Bagwell

If you're craving aÂ candy bar

Swap it for: A Kind Plus bar ($24 for a box of 12; amazon.com)

These nut-and-fruit-based snacks give you a sweet fix while also packing fiber and antioxidants.

Photo: Ilain Bagwell