J. Lo Says This Is the Most Difficult Part of Her 10-Day No Sugar Challenge

Throughout her career, Jennifer Lopez has shown us that she can succeed at anything. Now, Lopez and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, are attempting what many of us think of as impossible: a 10-day no-carb, no-sugar challenge. But even for the ultimate power couple, it hasn't been easy.

A. Rod posted about the challenge on Instagram three days ago. "Join me and Jennifer for a 10-day challenge. No carbs, no sugar. Who's in?" he wrote. "Someone hide the cookie dough."

Just a day later, he posted a photo of himself holding up what appears to be a huge slab of steak. "No carbs + no sugar = lots of meat," he wrote.

But it wasn't long until the duo started to feel the effects of the challenge. "So it turns out, when you don't have sugar and you don't have carbs, you're really really hungry all the time," J. Lo said in an Instagram story. "So we're trying to figure out a lot of good snacks."

What snacks did they came up with? Red peppers, cucumber, tune poke, yellow peppers, green beans, canned tuna, and sugar-free Jell-O. Sorry A. Rod, cookie dough didn't make the cut.

"I'm on the second day of this 10-day challenge, it seemed like a great idea when I challenged all of you," A. Rod said in an Instagram story. "I have had eggs and avocado today. I'm dying."

The two also challenged some of their famous friends to join them in going carb- and sugar-free, and a few have already said they're up for it. Hoda Kotb accepted the challenge in a Twitter video, and on this morning's episode of the Today show, she even said she's excited to do it.

We're sending strength J. Lo and A. Rod's way, but judging by their videos, what they really want is for other people to join in. So what do you think—are you up for the challenge?

