J. Lo Just Posted a Photo of Her Incredible Abs After Cutting Carbs for 4 Days

You've probably heard by now that Jennifer Lopez and her beau Alex Rodriguez are doing a 10-day no-carb, no-sugar challenge. They admitted it was tough at first, but J. Lo just let us know it's been getting easier in the best way: by sharing an absolutely fire photo of her abs.

"Day 4 & feeling..... a lil better :) Who’s with me?" she wrote alongside a mirror selfie of her in a sports bra and leggings. (Uh, why can't we all look that good working out?)

Lopez also shared some of what she's been eating on her Instagram story. She posted a photo of what she called an "Asian bowl" with avocado, yellow peppers, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower rice, cucumbers, and tuna poke. We're hungry just hearing about it.

It was only two days into the challenge when she posted a story saying, "So it turns out, when you don't have sugar and you don't have carbs, you're really really hungry all the time. So we're trying to figure out a lot of good snacks." Girl, we're proud of you for pushing through.

Cutting carbs and sugar would be a serious struggle, and actress Leah Remini seems to agree. After J. Lo challenged her to join in, Remini commented on A. Rod's Instagram. "No I'm not up for it," she wrote. "Gonna go eat now...maybe a plate of pasta, some cookies, but you all enjoy ;)." Now that's what we're really hungry for...

