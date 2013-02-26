It's National Pistachio Day! Try These 5 Recipes

Happy National Pistachio Day! If these little green nuts aren’t already one of your favorite snacks, you may want to change your mind. For their small size, pistachios pack quite the nutritional punch with almost as much potassium as a banana. They are also rich in the antioxidant lutein, which is important for healthy vision and skin.
Getty
Happy National Pistachio Day! If these little green nuts aren’t already one of your favorite snacks, you may want to change your mind.
For their small size, pistachios pack quite the nutritional punch with almost as much potassium as a banana. They are also rich in the antioxidant lutein, which is important for healthy vision and skin.
What's more, pistachios are the lowest calorie nut.
Pistachios make a great addition to a morning parfait or to jazz up toast and chocolate-dipped marshmallows rolled in pistachios are a deliciously easy dessert.
So celebrate this superfood today, either as a snack or in one of these tasty recipes.
Sunshine Muffin
Ingredients: Whole-wheat pastry flour, baking soda, ground cinnamon, ground cardamom, salt, orange, sugar, egg whites, olive oil, Greek yogurt, grated carrots, cranberries, pistachios
Calories: 206
Try this recipe: Sunshine Muffin
Winter Salad with Pistachios and Dried Apricots
Ingredients: olive oil, sherry vinegar, Dijon mustard, sugar, black pepper, salt, salad greens, dried apricots and pistachios
Calories: 147
Try this recipe: Winter Salad with Pistachios and Dried Apricots
Chard with Blood Oranges and Pistachios
Ingredients: Swiss chard, olive oil, shallots, sugar, blood orange or tangerine, sherry vinegar, salt, black pepper and pistachios
Calories: 162
Try this recipe: Char with Blood Oranges and Pistachios
Grand Marnier Pistachio Truffles
Ingredients: semisweet chocolate, Grand Marnier, pistachios, corn syrup, butter, orange zest and heavy cream
Calories: 157
Try this recipe: Grand Marnier Pistachio Truffles
Cherry-Pistachio Chocolate Bark
Ingredients: chocolate bars, shelled pistachios, and dried cherries
Calories:
Try this recipe: Cherry-Pistachio Chocolate Bark
Read more: