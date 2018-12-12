Sur La Table Is Having a Major Sale on the Instant Pot Today Only

The Instant Pot might be one of the handiest kitchen gadgets around thanks to its super multitasking functions—and when it’s on sale, it’s an extra appealing purchase. Right now, Sur La Table is offering an amazing deal on the Instant Pot Ultra (today only!) during its Deals Dur Jour Sale, which is taking place until December 28.

When it comes to deciding if you should purchase an Instant Pot, consider its versatility. Not only can you cook a wide variety of foods, it multitasks as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, saute pan, steamer, yogurt maker, rice cooker, and warmer all with a super-fast cooking time that makes whipping up healthy meals a breeze. Plus, there’s nothing better than a kitchen appliance that eliminates multiple devices cluttering your kitchen.

If you’re trying to decide between different models, the six-quart Instant Pot Ultra ($119, marked down from $300 on surlatable.com) might be your best bet. Even though it will take up a little bit more space in your cabinet than the three-quart model, it can do the same tasks as the eight-quart model, which is even bigger and bulkier.

The Instant Pot was one of the most popular gifts last year during the holidays, and this year it’s still at the top of our list. Whether you’re shopping for the skilled cook in your family or need the perfect gift for a newlywed couple, you can’t go wrong with an Instant Pot. Shop now before the deal ends today!

