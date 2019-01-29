3 Instant Pot Recipes for Easy Weeknight Dinners

By Health.com
January 29, 2019
Whip out your Instant Pot, and follow these easy recipes so you can eat well any night of the week.
Cuban Black Beans and Rice

Try this recipe: Cuban Black Beans and Rice

Making beans from scratch may seem like a weeknight impossibility, but that's part of what makes the Instant Pot a game changer. 

Ingredients: olive oil, red bell pepper, garlic, red onion, cumin, oregano, vegetable broth, black beans, brown rice, pineapple, fresh cilantro, kosher salt, baby spinach

Calories: 400

Peanut Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Try this recipe: Peanut Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Peanut chicken is an Asian classic, and here it gets a healthy makeover with a crisp serving of veggies. Bulk up this fresh dish with a side of rice.

Ingredients: soy sauce, honey, ginger, Asian chile-garlic sauce, chicken thighs, Bibb lettuce, carrots, radishes, peanuts, lime

Calories: 234

Loaded Cauliflower Soup

Try this recipe: Loaded Cauliflower Soup

Swapping in cauliflower and Greek yogurt help lighten up this creamy classic. But don't worry, it's still as decadent as its rich inspiration. 

Ingredients: bacon, yellow onion, garlic, cauliflower, potatoes chicken broth, kosher salt, black pepper, Greek yogurt, cheddar cheese, scallions

Calories: 297

