3 Instant Pot Recipes for Easy Weeknight Dinners
Cuban Black Beans and Rice
Making beans from scratch may seem like a weeknight impossibility, but that's part of what makes the Instant Pot a game changer.
Ingredients: olive oil, red bell pepper, garlic, red onion, cumin, oregano, vegetable broth, black beans, brown rice, pineapple, fresh cilantro, kosher salt, baby spinach
Calories: 400
Peanut Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Peanut chicken is an Asian classic, and here it gets a healthy makeover with a crisp serving of veggies. Bulk up this fresh dish with a side of rice.
Ingredients: soy sauce, honey, ginger, Asian chile-garlic sauce, chicken thighs, Bibb lettuce, carrots, radishes, peanuts, lime
Calories: 234
Loaded Cauliflower Soup
Swapping in cauliflower and Greek yogurt help lighten up this creamy classic. But don't worry, it's still as decadent as its rich inspiration.
Ingredients: bacon, yellow onion, garlic, cauliflower, potatoes chicken broth, kosher salt, black pepper, Greek yogurt, cheddar cheese, scallions
Calories: 297