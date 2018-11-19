The Instant Pot Is on Major Sale This Black Friday—Here’s Where to Buy It

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: the Instant Pot is amazing. This handy kitchen gadget—which multitasks as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, saute, steamer, yogurt maker, rice cooker, and warmer in one—makes whipping up fast weeknight meals a breeze (even if you follow the keto diet!). The device has unexpected uses, too; you can make jam, hard-boiled eggs, even homemade ricotta in your Instant Pot.

The Instant Pot was understandably one of the biggest holiday gifts last holiday season, and we're guessing this year will be no different. Below, the best Instant Pot deals we know about for Black Friday 2018. We'll continue to update this list when new deals are announced, so make sure to check back.

Walmart Instant Pot deals

• Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker (on sale for $59, marked down from $99 on walmart.com). You can save $40 on the 8-quart model starting at 10 p.m. EST on November 21.

Kohl's Instant Pot deals

• Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker (on sale for $69, marked down from $139 on kohls.com). The 6-quart version of the Duo model is going to be $70 off at Kohl's starting 3 p.m. CST on November 22. Note that this is one of the retailer's Door Buster deals—you'll want to act fast, since it will only be valid for a limited time.

Target Instant Pot deals

• Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker (on sale for $69, marked down from $99 on target.com). Another sale on the Duo (starting 5 p.m. EST on November 21), this one also comes with a $10 Target gift card with your purchase. Also good: If you spend $50 at Target on Black Friday, you can get a coupon for 20% off your next purchase valid between November 27 and December 8.

Amazon Instant Pot deals

Amazon hasn't yet shared what it's Instant Pot deals will be for Black Friday. But because the retailer had a huge sale on the kitchen gadget during Prime Day, we're guessing the Instant Pot will almost definitely be marked down for Black Friday, too. In the meantime, refresh Amazon's Daily Deals page here—we've spotted tons of limited-time sales on different kitchen gadgets in the past week, so it's possible the Instant Pot will pop up there before Black Friday officially kicks off.

