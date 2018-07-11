This Water Bottle Actually Helps Me Drink More Water

I may not be the first to say it, but I love Hydro Flask water bottles. Not only is the design basically indestructible, but the brand has developed a rainbow of hues (no color left behind, literally), which makes it particularly hard for an indecisive girl like me to choose just one bottle. You can imagine how perplexed (read: annoyed) my live-in, clean-freak boyfriend is with the mountain of Hydro Flask bottles in our apartment. "Don’t you just need one water bottle, babe?" I’ve heard him ask on more than a single occasion. I argue that when we moved in together, he had to accept me for who I am, overflowing hydration stash included.

Believe it or not, there was a time in my life when I wasn’t aware of Hydro Flask’s awesomeness. I’ll never forget the day I opened an unexpected package postmarked from Charleston, South Carolina, and pulled out my first Hydro Flask standard mouth bottle. I was a fitness editor at the time, and part of my job involved testing gear, so that bottle was a gift from a PR company. I hadn't encountered Hydro Flask before, and was shocked that this basic-looking bottle had unmelted ice cubes inside. I soon learned that Hydro Flask is famous for this technology, can keep beverages cold for 24 hours or liquids hot for 12 hours.

As a writer for Health, I know the importance of drinking plenty of water, since dehydration can lead to low energy levels, irritability, headaches, and dry skin. Although the amount of water you should be drinking can vary with age, the Institute of Medicine recommends men aim for 125 ounces a day and women aim for 91 ounces, including water from foods and other beverages.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve had an issue drinking enough water. It’s not that I hated the taste, but I didn't crave it and was therefore lazy about drinking it. I'd fill a glass with ice water and then, a few hours later, it would be melted and lukewarm, and I just wouldn't finish it. I like my water ice-, ice-cold, so this just didn’t work for me, and I was honestly too busy (or maybe lazy) to get up, walk all the way to the kitchen, and refill it with ice when there were more pressing matters, like deadlines at work.

So, needless to say, I was sold when I saw those ice cubes floating in my newly-opened Hydro Flask. I’ve been a huge fan and loyal customer ever since, and have even invested in a few of their other containers, such as the food flask (great for taking hot soup or chilled overnight oats to work) and wine bottle, which fits an entire bottle of rosé for beach days. Okay, and I also have the wine tumblers, which are great for camping trips or hosting rooftop parties when regular glasses just won’t do, because my friends can be animals.

Amazon.com

To buy: $60; amazon.com

I use the brand's 64-ounce bottle in the deep cobalt color. It keeps my water insanely cold all day long; I just drop in a few ice cubes in the morning, and they are still clinking around by the time I ride the subway home in the evening (seriously). Plus, it doesn't perspire into a massive puddle on my desk like cups and most other hydration bottles do.

It may be a bit pricey at $60, but is well worth the investment, especially if, like me, you struggle to drink enough water. I’ve tested so many hydration bottles, and this wins for best lifestyle water bottle, hands down. Plus, it’s the only water bottle that has actually helped me drink more water, which was my 2018 New Year's resolution. Score. Plus, you'll be in good company: Amazon says it's their number-one bestselling water bottle, with over 5,000 reviews.